 
News By Tag
* Animation History
* Cartoons
* Harvey Comics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Albany
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110

Harvey Comics Profusely Illustrated History, As Told by the People That Worked There

 
 
Harvey Comics Companion SMALL
Harvey Comics Companion SMALL
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Animation History
Cartoons
Harvey Comics

Industry:
Books

Location:
Albany - Georgia - US

Subject:
Products

ALBANY, Ga. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- BearManor Media announces the release of The Harvey Comics Companion by Mark Arnold.

As a child, you never wondered about the bionics of the comics featuring Little Audrey, Casper the Friendly Ghost, Baby Huey, Sad Sack, Herman and Katnip, Mutt and Jeff, Richie Rich, Little Dot, The Black Cat, Stumbo the Giant, and Little Lotta. Now, the story behind their glory reverberates with renewed discoveries by author Mark Arnold.

Alfred Harvey, along with brothers Leon and Robert, established memorable comic books themed with war, romance, Westerns, science-fiction, 3-D, superheroes, and, most of all, humor. Through their artists' pens and inks, Joe Palooka, Blondie, and Dick Tracy became more famous than some American Presidents.

Harvey Comics profusely illustrated history, as told by the people that worked there, includes Alfred Harvey, Jack Kirby, Joe Simon, Lee Elias, George Baker, Ham Fisher, Ernie Colon, Wally Wood, Jim Steranko, Sid Jacobson, Warren Kremer, Jeff Montgomery, and New Kids on the Block. Family battles, lawsuits, turmoil, scandals, triumphs, and transitions behind the scenes reveal the histrionics behind the comics.

Illustrated with more than 800 photos. Comic Book Index, General Index, and a Harvey Who's Who. Foreword by Dan Parent.

About author Mark Arnold: a well-known historian of pop culture, is also author of The Best of the Harveyville Fun Times!; Created and Produced by Total TeleVision productions; Mark Arnold Picks on The Beatles; Frozen in Ice: The Story of Walt Disney Productions; Think Pink: The Story of DePatie-Freleng; Pocket Full of Dennis the Menace.

#####

Available exclusively from BearManor Media in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions.

About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge nonfiction books, audio books, and e-books on movies, television, Old Time Radio, theater, and animation, as well as a fiction book series. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com.

For High Resolution Images, review copy PDF, or more information, contact the publisher at books@benohmart.com.

Visit www.bearmanormedia.com (print editions)

Also available on Amazon.com and other online booksellers.

BearManor Media ebook editions are available on Selz.com at https://bearmanormedia.selz.com/

Contact
Ben Ohmart
***@benohmart.com
End
Source:
Email:***@benohmart.com Email Verified
Tags:Animation History, Cartoons, Harvey Comics
Industry:Books
Location:Albany - Georgia - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BearManor Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share