Building Upon An Already Strong Brand
Building upon an already strong brand, EPS Settlements Group launched an updated brand along with a new name, Arcadia Settlements Group. The updated brand brings their core brand and brand differentiation to the forefront. Arcadia is further positioned to lead the industry. Their commitment to provide financial stability for injured people and truly care about the results for their clients is unmatched by other settlements companies.
A clear and motivating brand story was developed. At Arcadia, their passion is helping and empowering people in need. Their expert team helps people navigate the complexities of injury claims with experience, well-proven strategies, compassion, and innovation. Arcadia can be found nearby with more than 160 experienced settlement professionals across 50 offices in the United States and Canada.
Brad Cantwell, President of Arcadia Settlements Group stated, "I couldn't be more excited to celebrate and share this fantastic news! I genuinely appreciate and value the continuance of our strong partnership with our clients, consultants, case managers and employees as we enter this exciting new era with Arcadia. In addition, Cranium Agency played a very important part in defining our brand and provided us with amazing brand consultation"
Arcadia Settlements Group can be reached at 303.337.0400 or 800.354.4098.
About Cranium Agency:
Since 1989, Cranium Agency (a brand communications agency) has helped clients from early stage to Fortune 500 create, maintain and evolve their brands. Through our proprietary process, companies have benefitted with stronger brand recognition, a clear brand position, and engaging customer experiences.
Cranium Agency can be reached by phone at 303.952.9332 or on the web at http://www.craniumagency.com.
Laurie Valderrama | Cranium Agency
laurie@craniumagency.com
