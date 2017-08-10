 
Bindlestiff Tours Offers Grand Canyon Tour Packages

Bindlestiff Tours is offering an overnight tour to the Grand Canyon that visits the Grand Canyon National Park in the South Rim.
 
 
LAS VEGAS - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Bindlestiff Tours is one of the most trusted and well reviewed providers of adventure tours to southwestern national parks in the country.  They have consistently provided "adventure style" tours to Zion Canyon, Bryce Canyon, Monument Valley, Antelope Canyon and the Grand Canyon for many years as part of their multiple-day tours.  On these tour packages, visitors are transported to each of these destinations in sequence, spending either a full or partial day exploring the unique properties that each park offers.  Until recently Bindlestiff Tours only offered the Grand Canyon as part of a larger tour package.  Today, Bindlestiff Tours proudly announces its Grand Canyon overnight tour.  This tour will visit only the Grand Canyon South Rim, and is offered in order to compete with the confusing tour packages that are being promoted and offered by competing services.

There are different and distinct areas of the Grand Canyon, the traditional view point being the "South Rim" portion where the majority of hiking and adventure activities have been set up.  In recent years, the "Skywalk" was constructed on the "West Rim" portion which is outside of the federal park control and is actually owned by local Indian tribes.  These tribes have constructed the "Skywalk" as a tourist attraction to lure Las Vegas tourists to the area, and while it is a unique experience and should not be discounted, it is not the Grand Canyon tour than many expect.  The natural aspects of the West Rim have been compromised by the building of a massive glass walkway, and although the area can be reached in only 2 hours and does provide the ability to see the canyon and return within one day, it is not the view and experience that many expect.

The actual Grand Canyon National Park is located 4.5 hours from Las Vegas, 60 miles north of Williams Arizona.  Bindlestiff Tours offers on overnight tour package that visits this area exclusively, and they encourage travelers to do their due diligence when booking Grand Canyon tour packages.  The Bindlestiff Tours Grand Canyon overnight package can be found here: https://www.bindlestifftours.com/package/grand-canyon-ove...

