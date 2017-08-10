Touch Wireless Earbuds Surpasses Funding Goal and Raises Over $200,000 on IndieGoGo

Touch Wireless Earbuds, the world's smallest wireless earbuds, shattered its funding goal to raise over $200,000 and is now accepting pre-orders on Indiegogo InDemand.

--During the final stretch of Touch's campaign, Touch Wireless Earbuds has blown past its previous total funds and surges over the $200,000 mark. Currently havingraised with, Touch has proved why it's one of the hottest wireless earbuds on the market. As of this article more thanhave contributead to this campaign.Support for the Touch campaign continued to flow in as Touch began its transition into Indiegogo's InDemand program.Touch continues to offer contributors an amazing offer ofWith the completion of the live campaign, the Touch Team will begin mass production of the earbuds as early as September following trial productions and start shipping them near the end of the year!To continue to get the Touch Wireless Earbud at a special discounted pricing of up to, check out the Touch Indiegogo InDemand page.Touch are the first earbuds to feature Bluetooth 5.0 & LDS Antenna technology. Stunning design with touch sensor technology, secure fit ergonomics, German engineered battery, and industry leading range.After successfully raising over 700K+, we are bringing our second generation wireless earbuds back to IndieGoGo and offering a 55% discount to all crowdfunding backers. Introducing Touch, the world's smallest wireless earbuds that are affordable and loaded with top-of-the line features.