 
News By Tag
* Consumer Electronics
* Bluetooth Earphones
* Wearable
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110


Touch Wireless Earbuds Surpasses Funding Goal and Raises Over $200,000 on IndieGoGo

Touch Wireless Earbuds, the world's smallest wireless earbuds, shattered its funding goal to raise over $200,000 and is now accepting pre-orders on Indiegogo InDemand.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Consumer Electronics
Bluetooth Earphones
Wearable

Industry:
Electronics

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Products

LOS ANGELES - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- $200,000 Milestone

During the final stretch of Touch's campaign, Touch Wireless Earbuds has blown past its previous total funds and surges over the $200,000 mark. Currently having $210,196 USD raised with 1975% total funding, Touch has proved why it's one of the hottest wireless earbuds on the market. As of this article more than 2,295 backers have contributead to this campaign.

Pre-Order through InDemand Program

Support for the Touch campaign continued to flow in as Touch began its transition into Indiegogo's InDemand program.

Touch continues to offer contributors an amazing offer of $99 USD + Shipping (50%) for one pair of Touch Earbuds and $189 USD + Shipping (52%) for a two pack of Touch Earbuds.

With the completion of the live campaign, the Touch Team will begin mass production of the earbuds as early as September following trial productions and start shipping them near the end of the year!

To continue to get the Touch Wireless Earbud at a special discounted pricing of up to 52% off, check out the Touch Indiegogo InDemand page.

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/touch-the-world-s-smal...

About Touch

Touch are the first earbuds to feature Bluetooth 5.0 & LDS Antenna technology. Stunning design with touch sensor technology, secure fit ergonomics, German engineered battery, and industry leading range.

After successfully raising over 700K+, we are bringing our second generation wireless earbuds back to IndieGoGo and offering a 55% discount to all crowdfunding backers. Introducing Touch, the world's smallest wireless earbuds that are affordable and loaded with top-of-the line features.

Media Contact
DiiFA.us
Ivan Kan/PR manager
support@diifa.us
End
Source:DiiFA.us
Email:***@diifa.us
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share