Local Artist Leverages Eclipse For Crowdfunding Zodiac Art Project

 
 
Celestial Wheel, As Above
Celestial Wheel, As Above
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- On August 21, 2017, Los Angeles artist, Terri Lloyd will launch a crowdfunding campaign for her art project, As Above, So Below," a reinterpretation of the Zodiac. "The more I looked into it, the more it made sense to launch on this date," says Lloyd. "According to various astrological sources the portends looked very positive for my sign (Libra) regarding the eclipse and business outcomes. I don't put a lot of stock into such things personally, but I figured a little extra mojo couldn't hurt."

As Above, So Below is an original quirky, and entertaining reinterpretation of the Zodiac. Mudras (gestures) replace constellations in a cosmic sleight of hand, while the positive and negative traits of each sign are portrayed in two-panel ersatz fairytales. Celestial wheels bookend the series of 24 cathedral-window-shaped images. Within the wheels themselves are 12 mudras or hand gestures with corresponding constellations set against twilight skies. The Scenes for each sign are set against backdrops of what could be described as a sort of Zen Surrealism. Compositions host a subtle yet lyrical meticulousness. Key elements in this series are also recognizable throughout much of Terri's work; a simple vertical three panel layout, sky at top, horizon line and ground. Action, much like thought occurs on both upper and lower planes. Also inherent to Lloyd's work is a subtle wit and humor which often belie darker, yet delightfully disturbing absurdities.

Terri's process for this series incorporated using Photoshop for the mudras. The actual stories start as pencil sketches in various manifestations, which were then scanned and built in Adobe Illustrator. Lloyd describes her image making as a hybrid mix of design, painting, drawing, and digital compositing.

Expecting to exhibit her zodiac series at several art fairs in 2018, Terri has partnered with Hatchfund.org to help with the expense of producing the work. She hopes to raise $5801.00 to cover the expense of printing and framing the series. The As Above, So Below campaign begins on August 21, 2017 and ends on October 9, 2017.

Visit the campaign here: https://www.hatchfund.org/project/as_above_so_below

About Hatchfund:
Hatchfund's mission is to provide resources and support to the artists who advance culture and inspire brilliance. Projects on Hatchfund enjoy a 75% success rate. This crowdfunding service is free for artists with donors helping fund operations with small additional donations. For more information, visit www.hatchfund.org

About Terri:
Terri Lloyd is a visual art renegade living and working in Los Angeles. She began her exploration into the absurdities of the human condition at a fairly young age and attributes this to her 1960s latch-key-kid youth. In the late 1980s she accidentally landed a computer graphics job and spent the next 25 years in commercial art working as a print media designer. In 2010 she founded The Haggus Society, a non-profit feminist arts group for women over the age of 40. She divides her time between a vibrant visual arts practice and a Dadaist performance act known as Pink Buddha. For more information about Terri Lloyd please visit www.terrilloyd.net

