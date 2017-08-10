StripForPP Comes to Portland to Support Planned Parenthood

Nationally Touring Burlesque Company Partners with Local Planned Parenthood to Raise Money for Reproductive Rights

-- After a successful productions in Los Angeles (4 Times) and Portland (2 Times), Workin' The Tease is once again bringing their striptease fundraising efforts to town for a one-night-only Burlesque Show at the Lagunitas Brewery Community Room to benefit Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette on August 25, 2017. The event guarantees to be a good (sexy) time for a great cause!#StripForPP will highlight some of the nation's top burlesque performers from Portland, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. The group promises to bring a night of dancing girls, classic variety acts, sensual singing, bawdy boylesque routines, laughs, and just the right amount of debauchery. The cast highlighted with many Local Portland Burlesque performers including Valerie DeVille (Drag Dangerzone), Angelique DeVil (Burlesque Hall of Fame), Wanda Bones (Pepper + Bones), Jaxin Yoff (Cocked and Loaded), Brandon Harrison (The House of Flora), and Baby Le'Strange (BurlyCon).The show is produced by Do Right Industries, a Las Vegas based company dedicated to helping nonprofits thrive & creating memorable fundraisers with a sexy twist. In keeping with the companies philanthropic mission, Workin' The Tease will also be donating 30 tickets back to Planned Parenthood employees so they can attend the event for free as the group's way of saying "Thank You" and to help boost the morale of these hardworking individuals who fight daily for women's, men's and teen's reproductive rights."The vibe at these events is great - We guarantee you titillation, laughter & a warm-fuzzy feeling. Just by attending the event you are supporting an organization that touches the lives of women in the Portland-area everyday & the people who do this much needed work." noted Julia Reed Nichols, Founder of Do Right Industries. "In this day and age everyone deserves affordable sexual health care," notes producer Kat Thomas. "And if taking off our clothes helps support Planned Parenthood's cause, then we're all for it!""PPCW is excited to have Workin' The Tease back in Portland for another burlesque show in August! We're also so grateful to have our young supporters group 'Friends With Benefits' partnering with them for the event," noted Margot Martin, Director of Development Operations and Annual Giving at Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette (PPCW). "Our staff and supporters were so impressed by last year's show and we're looking forward to another great fundraiser for our local health centers."PPCW provides healthcare for 73,000 patient visits annually at their 7 health centers throughout Oregon and SW Washington. Over 93% of the work they do is preventive, including life-saving cancer screenings, birth control, STD testing and treatment, breast health services, and health information and counseling.The omnichannel Workin' The Tease covers multiple facets of the champagne life while seeking to foster self-empowerment by showing off what's underneath. In the two years since forming, Workin' The Tease has produced over 200 videos with a combined total of 750,000 views on YouTube and Facebook. Their work has been featured on Buzzfeed, The Huffington Post, Wifey.tv, and countless local news organizations. Their fundraising work has benefit non-profits such as Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, Planned Parenthood Portland, and Pin-Ups for Vets.