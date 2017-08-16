News By Tag
Southern California Black Business Expo Coming to Ontario CA, October 14, 2017
The SCBBE will launch its 2017/2018 Black Business Expo on Tour, beginning October 14th at the Ontario Convention Airport Hotel (formerly Radisson Ontario Airport).
The Southern California Black Business Expo is committed to micro-enterprise development, entrepreneurship and small business success. The purpose of the Southern California Black Business Expo on Tour (SCBBE) events is to bring like-minded Black Businesses together so that they may develop long-term working and personal relationships that will directly benefit the Black Community through long term sustainable Black-owned business success - focusing on education, leadership, promotion, politics, commerce and networking opportunities.
"It will be a GREAT Opportunity for individuals to learn how to GUARANTEE Generation Wealth, social media marketing and to learn about additional revenue streams. Today more than any other time we must research, plan and execute for our grandchildren's grandchildren future", says Jerry L. Green, Founder and President of SCBBE.
Dozens of Black-owned businesses, some of them nationally recognized companies, will take part. Previous business owners have come from as far as Washington D.C.
Future Black Business Expos are already scheduled for January 13, 2018, April 21, 2018, July 21, 2018 and October 13, 2018.
Sponsors are The Black Student Advocate, Jazz 'n Tee Golf Classic, Quality Healthcare Asset Management, Sure Check it, Serving the People, Handyman Hangover, Riverside County Black Chamber of Commerce.
Southern California Black Business Expo (SCBBE)
Southern California Black Business Expo brings communities together through business connections daily. Learn more at www.scbbe.com
Jerry L. Green
