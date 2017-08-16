 
Southern California Black Business Expo Coming to Ontario CA, October 14, 2017

The SCBBE will launch its 2017/2018 Black Business Expo on Tour, beginning October 14th at the Ontario Convention Airport Hotel (formerly Radisson Ontario Airport).
 
 
Southern California Black Business Expo 2017/2018
Southern California Black Business Expo 2017/2018
 
ONTARIO, Calif. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Register TODAY for the Southern California Black Business Expo on Tour 2017- 2018, scheduled to begin Saturday, October 14th, from 8:00am - 3:00pm, at the Ontario Convention Airport Hotel (formerly Radisson Ontario Airport).

The Southern California Black Business Expo is committed to micro-enterprise development, entrepreneurship and small business success. The purpose of the Southern California Black Business Expo on Tour (SCBBE) events is to bring like-minded Black Businesses together so that they may develop long-term working and personal relationships that will directly benefit the Black Community through long term sustainable Black-owned business success - focusing on education, leadership, promotion, politics, commerce and networking opportunities.

"It will be a GREAT Opportunity for individuals to learn how to GUARANTEE Generation Wealth, social media marketing and to learn about additional revenue streams. Today more than any other time we must research, plan and execute for our grandchildren's grandchildren future", says Jerry L. Green, Founder and President of SCBBE.

REGISTER HERE - http://www.scbbe.com/expo-on-tour/

Sponsorship and Event Exhibitor opportunities available as well. For more information  visit the website or Call Us at (866) 493-3394 or Email Us at info@scbbe.com

Public Safety, Corporate & Educational Institutions, please call for pricing and details.

https://youtu.be/ZKUgZeKE3jA



Dozens of Black-owned businesses, some of them nationally recognized companies, will take part. Previous business owners have come from as far as Washington D.C.

Future Black Business Expos are already scheduled for January 13, 2018, April 21, 2018, July 21, 2018 and October 13, 2018.

Sponsors are The Black Student Advocate, Jazz 'n Tee Golf Classic, Quality Healthcare Asset Management, Sure Check it, Serving the People, Handyman Hangover, Riverside County Black Chamber of Commerce.

Follow Us:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scbbe

Twitter: https://twitter.com/scbbe

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scbbe/

Southern California Black Business Expo (SCBBE)

Southern California Black Business Expo brings communities together through business connections daily. Learn more at www.scbbe.com

Contact
Jerry L. Green
***@scbbe.com
Southern California Black Business Expo
Email:***@scbbe.com
Page Updated Last on: Aug 16, 2017
