Southern California Black Business Expo Coming to Ontario CA, October 14, 2017

-- Register TODAY for the Southern California Black Business Expo on Tour 2017- 2018, scheduled to begin Saturday, October 14th, from 8:00am - 3:00pm, at the Ontario Convention Airport Hotel (formerly Radisson Ontario Airport).The Southern California Black Business Expo is committed to micro-enterprise development, entrepreneurship and small business success. The purpose of the Southern California Black Business Expo on Tour (SCBBE) events is to bring like-minded Black Businesses together so that they may develop long-term working and personal relationships that will directly benefit the Black Community through long term sustainable Black-owned business success - focusing on education, leadership, promotion, politics, commerce and networking opportunities.", says Jerry L. Green, Founder and President of SCBBE.- http://www.scbbe.com/expo-on-tour/Sponsorship and Event Exhibitor opportunities available as well. For more information visit the website ororPublic Safety, Corporate & Educational Institutions, please call for pricing and details.https://youtu.be/ZKUgZeKE3jADozens of Black-owned businesses, some of them nationally recognized companies, will take part. Previous business owners have come from as far as Washington D.C.Future Black Business Expos are already scheduled for January 13, 2018, April 21, 2018, July 21, 2018 and October 13, 2018.Sponsors are The Black Student Advocate, Jazz 'n Tee Golf Classic, Quality Healthcare Asset Management, Sure Check it, Serving the People, Handyman Hangover, Riverside County Black Chamber of Commerce.Follow Us:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ scbbe Twitter: https://twitter.com/scbbeInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/scbbe/Southern California Black Business Expo brings communities together through business connections daily. Learn more at www.scbbe.com