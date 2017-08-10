 
Thyroid Cancer Therapeutics Pipeline - Clinical Trials & Result, Collaboration and Developments

 
 
P&S Market Research2
P&S Market Research2
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The thyroid cancer therapeutics pipeline (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/thyroid-cancer-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis) is expected to witness considerable growth due to increase in the demand for the targeted drug formulation for the treatment of cancer. Though less number of drugs are available for thyroid cancer treatment, an increasing awareness regarding cancer treatment and high demand for safe and effective medications are driving the therapeutics pipeline.

According to the National Cancer Institute, a part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, thyroid cancer is a rare type of cancer that affects the thyroid gland, a small gland at the base of the neck that produces hormones. It most commonly occurs in people aged 30-year-old. Women are two to three times more likely to develop this thyroid cancer, as compared to men. Thyroid cancer is usually treatable, and in many cases, can be cured completely, although it can sometimes come back after treatment. There are four main types of thyroid cancer; papillary thyroid cancer, follicular thyroid cancer (hurthle cell thyroid cancer), medullary thyroid cancer and anaplastic thyroid cancer.

Explore Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/thyroid-...

Among the presently available drugs, Lenvatinib, a small molecule drug candidate of Eisai Co Ltd., was approved by USFDA on 13 February 2015. It is an orally active multi-targeted kinase inhibitor, which inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 1-3, fibroblast growth factor receptor 1-4, platelet-derived growth factor receptors and other tyrosine kinases.

Many pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the research and development of thyroid cancer therapeutics pipeline drug candidates, collaborating with one another. In February 2015, Biologics, Inc., an integrated oncology services company, reported that it was selected by Eisai Co. Ltd. as a specialty pharmacy provider within Eisai's limited distribution network for Lenvima (lenvatinib).

Browse Other Related Report at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/industry-report/pharmace...

Some of the key players having a pipeline of thyroid cancer therapeutics include Eisai & Co. Ltd., Exelixis, Amgen, AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:+1-888-778-7886
