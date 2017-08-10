Karen Pearse Global Direct - The Colors and Textures of Karen Pearse

Karen Pearse Global Direct (KPGD)

-- It all started when ...TheBrand started in 1981. The brand believed then, as it does today, that providing beautiful materials in an environmentally friendly way with a commitment to delivering the highest quality customer experience would set the standards in the industry.To date,(KPGD) has worked with some of the world's most prominent retailers, architects and developers in forty countries successfully providing over one hundred fifty million square feet of material, project management and purchasing services.Headquartered in New York City,also has offices in Europe and Asia. Their steadfast global supplier and manufacturer network make it possible for them to deliver elegant, fast, responsible and cost effective materials solutions.Everyday, KPGD helps clients meet their project design, budget and construction schedule requirements.KPGD is a boutique core group of professionals with expertise in project management, material sourcing, technical drawings and logistics. KPGD's approach is simple: "We become an extension of our client's team."With a global network of offices, suppliers, manufacturers and freight companies, KPGD delivers customer-centric turn key service.