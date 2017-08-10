Country(s)
Industry News
$7,250,000 Jersey City Refinance Nets $2,200,000 Cash-Out to Borrower
Brad Domenico of Progress Capital Advisors Arranged Financing
The borrower sought to a) lock in a lower long-term rate and b) recapture equity to fund future commercial real estate transactions. Domenico was able to secure a 75% LTVallowing the borrower to net $2,200,000 cash out.
Additional Key terms of this loan include:
3.875%
Progress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple. #thatsPROGRESS
View this and other representative transactions from the Team at Progress.
Media Contact
Matt Sadler
7327206313
matt@progressnj.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse