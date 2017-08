$7,250,000 Jersey City Refinance Nets $2,200,000 Cash-Out to Borrower

Brad Domenico of Progress Capital Advisors Arranged Financing

--of Progress Capital Advisors arrangedfor a client to refinance his apartment building in Jersey City. The newly renovated and stabilized 42-unit apartment building is located in the historic downtown area just one block from both Journal Square and the PATH station.The borrower sought to a) lock in a lower long-term rate and b) recapture equity to fund future commercial real estate transactions. Domenico was able to secure aallowing the borrower to netcash out.Additional Key terms of this loan include:3.875%Fixed for 7 Years 7 Year Term 30 Year Amortization 75% LTV Declining Pre-Pay Non-RecourseProgress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple. #thatsPROGRESS