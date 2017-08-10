News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"Olivia MacAllister, Who Are You? is now available from Dreaming Big Publications!
"Olivia MacAllister, Who Are You? is a children's mystery book written by Celine Rose Mariotti and published by Dreaming Big Publications. This is a perfect book to add to your child's collection.
Bobby MacAllister and Noel Simpson are cousins, who visit their Uncle Eb in Maine for the summer. There they embark on an adventure to discover the story of their ancestors and the secrets of the ghost, Olivia, who stays in the house. Together, with family friends and partners from the town, they uncover the truth of a long lost love story. Olivia MacAllister, Who Are You? is a fun fiction chapter book for children aged 7 to 10. Will you be inspired to learn about your ancestors' past like Bobby and Noel?
Dive into the mysteries and secrets uncovered by Bobby MacAllister and Noel Simpson in "Olivia MacAllister, Who Are You?" Written by Celine Rose Mariotti and illustrated by Bob Veon, this book captures the mysteries of family history. Join in Bobby and Noel's adventures to uncover their family secrets.
"Olivia MacAllister, Who Are You?" is available now from Amazon with a price of just $2.99 (e-book) or $8.00 (paperback). Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@
Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction—self-
Amazon Link:
https://www.amazon.com/
DREAMING BIG PUBLICATIONS:
Contact
Dreaming Big Publications
102 First East St. Sumrall, MS 39482
***@outlook.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse