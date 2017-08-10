 
News By Tag
* Books
* Publishing
* Fiction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hattiesburg
  Mississippi
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110

"Olivia MacAllister, Who Are You? is now available from Dreaming Big Publications!

"Olivia MacAllister, Who Are You? is a children's mystery book written by Celine Rose Mariotti and published by Dreaming Big Publications. This is a perfect book to add to your child's collection.
 
 
Olivia MacAllister, Who Are You cover
Olivia MacAllister, Who Are You cover
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Books
Publishing
Fiction

Industry:
Books

Location:
Hattiesburg - Mississippi - US

Subject:
Products

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- About the book:

Bobby MacAllister and Noel Simpson are cousins, who visit their Uncle Eb in Maine for the summer. There they embark on an adventure to discover the story of their ancestors and the secrets of the ghost, Olivia, who stays in the house. Together, with family friends and partners from the town, they uncover the truth of a long lost love story. Olivia MacAllister, Who Are You? is a fun fiction chapter book for children aged 7 to 10. Will you be inspired to learn about your ancestors' past like Bobby and Noel?

Dive into the mysteries and secrets uncovered by Bobby MacAllister and Noel Simpson in "Olivia MacAllister, Who Are You?" Written by Celine Rose Mariotti and illustrated by Bob Veon, this book captures the mysteries of family history. Join in Bobby and Noel's adventures to uncover their family secrets.

"Olivia MacAllister, Who Are You?" is available now from Amazon with a price of just $2.99 (e-book) or $8.00 (paperback). Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.

Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction—self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers—but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.

Amazon Link:
https://www.amazon.com/Olivia-MacAllister-Who-Are-You/dp/...

DREAMING BIG PUBLICATIONS: http://www.dreamingbigpublications.com/

Contact
Dreaming Big Publications
102 First East St. Sumrall, MS 39482
***@outlook.com
End
Source:
Email:***@outlook.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dreaming Big Publications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share