"Olivia MacAllister, Who Are You? is now available from Dreaming Big Publications!

"Olivia MacAllister, Who Are You? is a children's mystery book written by Celine Rose Mariotti and published by Dreaming Big Publications. This is a perfect book to add to your child's collection.

Olivia MacAllister, Who Are You cover

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Books

• Publishing

• Fiction Industry:

• Books Location:

• Hattiesburg - Mississippi - US Subject:

• Products

Contact

Dreaming Big Publications

102 First East St. Sumrall, MS 39482

***@outlook.com Dreaming Big Publications102 First East St. Sumrall, MS 39482

End

-- About the book:Bobby MacAllister and Noel Simpson are cousins, who visit their Uncle Eb in Maine for the summer. There they embark on an adventure to discover the story of their ancestors and the secrets of the ghost, Olivia, who stays in the house. Together, with family friends and partners from the town, they uncover the truth of a long lost love story. Olivia MacAllister, Who Are You? is a fun fiction chapter book for children aged 7 to 10. Will you be inspired to learn about your ancestors' past like Bobby and Noel?Dive into the mysteries and secrets uncovered by Bobby MacAllister and Noel Simpson in "Olivia MacAllister, Who Are You?" Written by Celine Rose Mariotti and illustrated by Bob Veon, this book captures the mysteries of family history. Join in Bobby and Noel's adventures to uncover their family secrets."Olivia MacAllister, Who Are You?" is available now from Amazon with a price of just $2.99 (e-book) or $8.00 (paperback). Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction—self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers—but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.Amazon Link:DREAMING BIG PUBLICATIONS: