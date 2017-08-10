News By Tag
Five Stuart Kane Partners Recognized by Best Lawyers in America® 2018
· Bruce Stuart: Real Estate Law
· Robert Kane: Employment Law - Management
· Bruce May: Employment Law - Management and Litigation - Labor and Employment
· Donald Hamman: Litigation - Real Estate
· Eve Brackmann: Litigation - Real Estate
Partner Bruce May was also named the 2018 Labor and Employment Litigation "Lawyer of the Year" in Orange County.
Bruce Stuart's experience encompasses a wide range of transactional real estate, including acquisition, development, construction and permanent financing, joint ventures, leasing, and disposition. He has significant experience in the acquisition, development, leasing, financing, and disposition of a variety of commercial development projects including office, industrial, retail, hospitality, medical office and assisted/senior living. He has very extensive experience in, shopping center development, financing, and leasing.
Robert Kane has been representing businesses in labor and employment matters for more than 40 years. His practice has covered the gamut of labor and employment issues in practically every industry, including, health care and health care related companies. Mr. Kane represents employers in collective bargaining negotiations and in proceedings before the National Labor Relations Board. He regularly deals with the federal and state administrative agencies that enforce the employment discrimination and wage and hour laws. He has handled many investigations and hearings on behalf of employers before those agencies.
Bruce May has specialized in employment law for 38 years. Mr. May provides expert counseling to employers of all sizes on day-to-day personnel issues, with an emphasis on minimizing the risk of litigation while protecting the employer's right to manage the workplace. He is also a highly effective trial lawyer who defends employers in everything from small wage claims before the Labor Commissioner to multi-million class action lawsuits in state and federal court. This dual role as counselor and litigator has enabled Mr. May to master the best strategies for dealing with the toughest personnel issues. Mr. May also represents executives in employment matters.
Donald Hamman is a trial and appellate attorney, with extensive experience in mediation, binding and non-binding arbitrations, settling cases, and handling writ, jury and bench trials and appeals in complex business litigation, real estate litigation, and employment litigation and environmental disputes. His real estate litigation clients range from developers and landlords to property buyers/sellers and brokers. He also regularly represents professional services firms, financial institutions and manufacturers.
Eve Brackmann practices in the areas of real estate and employment litigation. She litigates business disputes, including both regular and complex cases. As lead counsel in jury and bench trials in both state and federal court, as well as private arbitrations, she has established a winning record on both the plaintiff and defense sides for clients such as casino developers, shopping center owners, mortgage companies, and domestic and multi-national companies in sectors ranging from manufacturing to aviation.
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer review evaluation. Over 83,000 leading attorneys globally are eligible to vote, and we have received more than 13 million votes to date on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2017 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 7.3 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in almost 55,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."
About Stuart Kane
Stuart Kane is committed to delivering the highest caliber of legal representation in the areas of real estate, employment, litigation and corporate. We offer big-firm expertise, but with more personalized service, and at boutique law firm rates. More information can be found at http://stuartkane.com/
