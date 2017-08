Jackson Area Recovery Community: Recovery Out Loud Walk 2017

Hosted by JARC, a program of Home of New Vision Recovery Resource Center of Jackson Michigan

-- Jackson, Michigan, August 19, 2017– Jackson Area Recovery Community (JARC), a program of Home of New Vision, will be hosting its third annual Recovery Out Loud Walk and Rally.The Recovery Walk for Awareness will be held on August 19thfrom 10 am to 1 pm (rain or shine), at Home of New Vision, Jackson Center 407 W Michigan Ave, Jackson, Michigan 49201. Individuals in recovery, family members, and recovery allies are invited to join in the fight against stigma. This event is FREE; t-shirts, food, and live entertainment will be provided.This is an incredible opportunity to help save lives by reducing the stigma surrounding substance use disorders. It is up to us to be voices for those seeking recovery and to help educate the public about addiction being a chronic health disorder. JARC, a program of Home of New Vision, advocates as a strong voice for the individuals and families in long-term recovery; ensuring a strong, healthy, and productive community.# # #Jennifer Oprisiu, Communications Dept. at 734.975.1602 ext. 218 or email at communications@homeofnewvision.orgregister here: https://homeofnewvision.networkforgood.com/ events/2959- re...