News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Jackson Area Recovery Community: Recovery Out Loud Walk 2017
Hosted by JARC, a program of Home of New Vision Recovery Resource Center of Jackson Michigan
"The aim of the walk/rally is to bring the strength of our community together, in order to end the stigma of addiction, to help our city become a healthy, drug-free community. This is our 3rd annual walk and we expect to see well over 300 participants"
The Recovery Walk for Awareness will be held on August 19thst from 10 am to 1 pm (rain or shine), at Home of New Vision, Jackson Center 407 W Michigan Ave, Jackson, Michigan 49201. Individuals in recovery, family members, and recovery allies are invited to join in the fight against stigma. This event is FREE; t-shirts, food, and live entertainment will be provided.
This is an incredible opportunity to help save lives by reducing the stigma surrounding substance use disorders. It is up to us to be voices for those seeking recovery and to help educate the public about addiction being a chronic health disorder. JARC, a program of Home of New Vision, advocates as a strong voice for the individuals and families in long-term recovery; ensuring a strong, healthy, and productive community.
# # #
Members of the media wanting more information or to set up interviews, please contact Jennifer Oprisiu, Communications Dept. at 734.975.1602 ext. 218 or email at communications@
register here: https://homeofnewvision.networkforgood.com/
Contact
Jennifer Oprisiu
***@homeofnewvision.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse