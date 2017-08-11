News By Tag
AllSight Advances Customer Success Team with MDM Expert, Karen Chouinard
AllSight hires veteran MDM executive as it grows its customer success team to work with clients on Customer Intelligence Management initiatives that deliver a Customer 360.
As VP of Customer Success, Chouinard will work with clients on implementations of AllSight's Customer Intelligence Management system. Chouinard will lead a team of service professionals to drive successful enterprise deployments and will work closely with implementation partners including Mastech InfoTrellis. Chouinard has held key client-facing leadership roles in R&D at both IBM and DWL for Master Data Management (MDM) product lines and has been instrumental in building building customer data products. She brings client and product expertise to AllSight's growing team.
"Every organization across every industry is hyper focused on the customer," said Chouinard. "Customer Intelligence Management enables organizations to leverage modern technologies designed for the 3rd era of Customer 360, opening up a new set of possibilities to make more personalized offers, better understand preferences, and identify key relationships."
AllSight also announced that David Borean has now been named Chief Data Science Officer. In this role, Dave will focus on driving the architecture and technical strategy of the product through continuous innovation and partnerships. In addition, he will work with clients to get the most out of their AllSight implementation and bring those experiences back into product development.
As organizations across banking, insurance, retail and more strive to become more customer-centric, data is a key enabler. Organizations are faced with competitive pressure to offer more personalization, better service and a consistent omni-channel experience. AllSight helps organizations achieve this by bringing together a wide variety of data from all sources into a Customer 360 for both operational and analytical use cases.
"Karen is a valuable addition to the AllSight team. Her leadership, experience and focus on the client are paramount to our success and the success of our clients," said David Corrigan, CEO, AllSight. "The growth of our team is reflective of what we are seeing in the market and our clients' needs to better understand their customers through an enterprise Customer 360."
About AllSight
Based in Toronto, Canada, AllSight (https://www.allsight.com) is a software provider that helps organizations get more value out of their data. AllSight is a pre-built Customer Intelligence Management (CIM) system that enables data management, analytics and actionable insights on all customer data.
Contact
AllSight Inc.
***@allsight.com
