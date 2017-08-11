 
News By Tag
* Mdm
* Big Data
* Customer 360
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211

AllSight Advances Customer Success Team with MDM Expert, Karen Chouinard

AllSight hires veteran MDM executive as it grows its customer success team to work with clients on Customer Intelligence Management initiatives that deliver a Customer 360.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mdm
Big Data
Customer 360

Industry:
Software

Location:
Toronto - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
Executives

TORONTO - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- AllSight, a provider of Customer 360 software, announced the hire of Karen Chouinard as Vice President, Customer Success.  The addition extends AllSight's executive leadership team which is comprised of industry leaders and innovators in the customer data and analytics market.  AllSight focuses on solving client's most challenging business problems, helping them create exceptional customer experiences.

As VP of Customer Success, Chouinard will work with clients on implementations of AllSight's Customer Intelligence Management system. Chouinard will lead a team of service professionals to drive successful enterprise deployments and will work closely with implementation partners including Mastech InfoTrellis.  Chouinard has held key client-facing leadership roles in R&D at both IBM and DWL for Master Data Management (MDM) product lines and has been instrumental in building building customer data products.  She brings client and product expertise to AllSight's growing team.

"Every organization across every industry is hyper focused on the customer," said Chouinard.  "Customer Intelligence Management enables organizations to leverage modern technologies designed for the 3rd era of Customer 360, opening up a new set of possibilities to make more personalized offers, better understand preferences, and identify key relationships."  For example, according to 451 Research (http://www.smartcustomerservice.com/Columns/Expert-Advice...) VoCUL data, 80% of businesses say that machine learning for automated contextual recommendations is important to creating personalized customer experiences.

AllSight also announced that David Borean has now been named Chief Data Science Officer.  In this role, Dave will focus on driving the architecture and technical strategy of the product through continuous innovation and partnerships.  In addition, he will work with clients to get the most out of their AllSight implementation and bring those experiences back into product development.

As organizations across banking, insurance, retail and more strive to become more customer-centric, data is a key enabler.  Organizations are faced with competitive pressure to offer more personalization, better service and a consistent omni-channel experience.  AllSight helps organizations achieve this by bringing together a wide variety of data from all sources into a Customer 360 for both operational and analytical use cases.

"Karen is a valuable addition to the AllSight team.  Her leadership, experience and focus on the client are paramount to our success and the success of our clients," said David Corrigan, CEO, AllSight.  "The growth of our team is reflective of what we are seeing in the market and our clients' needs to better understand their customers through an enterprise Customer 360."

About AllSight

Based in Toronto, Canada, AllSight (https://www.allsight.com) is a software provider that helps organizations get more value out of their data. AllSight is a pre-built Customer Intelligence Management (CIM) system that enables data management, analytics and actionable insights on all customer data.

Contact
AllSight Inc.
***@allsight.com
End
Source:AllSight Inc.
Email:***@allsight.com Email Verified
Tags:Mdm, Big Data, Customer 360
Industry:Software
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AllSight PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share