1966 Mustang Standard Horse & Corral
Our 1966 Mustang Standard Horse & Corral is made from precision "Die Cast" tooling that is engineered and crafted of the finest materials in the USA. The chrome finish process includes "acid copper" chrome plating to ensure that the products will withstand the elements and keep their lustrous finish for a long time. This part is superbly painted and detailed to pass the most critical inspection.
Kit includes:
(1) Chrome Horse & Corral
(1) Mounting hardware set
MCA Approved
Lifetime Limited Warranty
Proudly Manufactured in the USA by CPC & Officially Licensed by Ford.
MSRP: $115.00
About California Pony Cars: CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases, our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production"
