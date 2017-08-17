 
1966 Mustang Standard Horse & Corral
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- EXT-066-052

Our 1966 Mustang Standard Horse & Corral is made from precision "Die Cast" tooling that is engineered and crafted of the finest materials in the USA. The chrome finish process includes "acid copper" chrome plating to ensure that the products will withstand the elements and keep their lustrous finish for a long time. This part is superbly painted and detailed to pass the most critical inspection.

Kit includes:

(1) Chrome Horse & Corral

(1) Mounting hardware set

MCA Approved

Lifetime Limited Warranty

Proudly Manufactured in the USA by CPC & Officially Licensed by Ford.

MSRP: $115.00


About California Pony Cars: CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases, our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production" quality of the original mass produced OEM part. When you buy California Pony Parts products, you can be sure you are receiving the highest quality products and that you are dealing with a company whose reputation for dependability, fairness, and customer satisfaction has helped California Pony Cars become a leader in the industry. We are very proud of our company's reputation for quality and customer service. For more information about California Pony Cars, check out the company's website at http://calponycars.com .


View Online: http://calponycars.com/1964-1973-classic/544-ext-066-052....

Contact
California Pony Cars
***@calponycars.com
