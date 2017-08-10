News By Tag
Advanced Eye Care offering safety tips
Reminding people to protect their eyes while viewing the solar eclipse
While this is an amazing event to witness, it can also severely damage the eyes. Looking directly at the sun floods the retina with powerful light, this can result in solar retinopathy and permanent damage. If your eyes are exposed to excessive amounts of ultraviolet radiation, you can also suffer from photokeratitis, or sunburn of the eye.
The most important thing you can do to protect your eyes is get eclipse viewing glasses. These are not normal sunglasses! These glasses are regulated by an international safety standard and will block harmful ultraviolet and infrared radiation. The solar filters in these glasses are also about 100,000 times darker than ordinary sunglasses. Look for glasses that are ISO 12312-2 compliant. Be sure that your glasses conform to these standards! There have been reports of counterfeit glasses on the market.
A fun way for kids to view the eclipse is through a pinhole projector. You can read more about how to make one at https://eclipse.aas.org/
Here are a few other safety tips from the American Astronomical Society:
· Always supervise children when using solar filters
· Take a look at your solar filter glasses closely, make sure they are not scratched, punctured, or damaged.
· Do not look at the eclipse through an unfiltered camera, telescope, or binoculars.
· Contact a professional if you are looking to outfit your camera or telescope with a solar filter.
Advanced Eye Care wants everyone to enjoy this once in a lifetime astronomical event and stay safe!
