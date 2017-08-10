 
Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110


Ash Properties Ranks as the No.1 Commercial Property Management Firm in Northeast Florida

Third consecutive year the company has topped the business journal's list
 
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Through progressive expansion and growth, Ash Properties ranks as Jacksonville Business Journal's leading commercial property management firm for the third consecutive year. Ash Properties continues to push forward and remain on top, with more than a dozen projects currently in the works.

"This designation is really a testament to our team and their hard work," said Elaine Ashourian, active principal at Ash Properties. "We would not be able to accomplish the growth that we have without the innovative thinking and dedication of our outstanding staff. Without them, none of this would be possible. We are honored to share this accomplishment with our team, who are the key drivers of the firm's success."

For more than 40 years, Ash Properties has been steadily growing their commercial real estate portfolio across Northeast Florida. In 2007, Ash Properties was ranked for the first time on Jacksonville Business Journal's list of leading commercial property management firms at No. 4. Pushing ahead to 2009, they landed the No. 2 spot on the list and ranked second again in 2014. Since 2015, Ash Properties has consistently remained No. 1.

The Jacksonville Business Journal ranks commercial property management firms by the number of local square footage that they manage. Ash Properties now has a total of 6.91 million square feet of commercial space with an increase of 480,000 square feet from last year. Ash Properties commercial property portfolio includes retail, office, office warehouse and self-storage space. The firm plans to remain at the top of the list by expanding and diversifying their portfolio in the coming years.

About Ash Properties

Ash Properties is a locally owned real estate development company with more than 40 years of experience in the leasing, management and development of commercial, retail, storage and office properties. Ash Properties develops and leases creative and innovative properties to meet the demands of local, regional and national companies. They offer an extensive and growing property portfolio in a variety of locations. Ash Properties has an intense commitment to excellence and a focus on integrity and reliability to create opportunity for the businesses of today and tomorrow. More information can be found at www.ashproperties.com.

Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@cfmedia.net
End
Source:Ash Properties
Email:***@cfmedia.net Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate, Commercial Property Management, Business Journal
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Jacksonville - Florida - United States
