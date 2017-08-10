

Burleson Weight Loss Expert Hosting 9/11 Transformation Challenge Levi Memmer, owner of Intensity Training Systems announces their latest 6-week Challenge to raise money for the Chisholm Trail 100 Club. BURLESON, Texas - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Levi Memmer, weight loss expert, is hosting a very special 6-week Transformation Challenge. For every pound participants lose, Intensity Training Systems will donate money in their honor to the Chisholm Trail 100 Club.



"9/11 was the best date to start a transformation challenge as I knew it was a great opportuntiy to do something special with the platform we've built here at ITS," says Levi Memmer. "For every pound we lose as a group, ITS will donate $1 per pound in their honor to the Chisholm Trail 100 Club! I really belive we can raise $10,000 for CT100."



The 9-11 Challenge is a spin-off of the highly successful transformation challenges that ITS runs throughout the year where they coach people in mindset, nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle to not only lose weight but take steps in becoming the best version of themselves.



"I am truly honored and blessed to have this opportunity to support our local heroes with The 9-11 Transformation Challenge," says Memmer.



About Levi Memmer



Levi is the founder and head coach of Intensity Training Systems in Crowley, TX. He holds multiple certifications covering essentially every area of health, fitness and fat loss.



Levi started out as a college strength and conditioning coach for 6 years with stops at Michigan State University, Univeristy of Wyoming and Texas Christian University. He opened ITS five years ago and has been helping people melt fat, gain muscle, get stronger and move better ever since.



About Intensity Training Systems:



Launched by Burleson weight loss & fitness expert Levi Memmer, Intensity Training Systems is a personal training facility that specializes in the areas of fat loss, metabolic training and functional fitness. Learn more about the and the 9-11 Transformation Challenge at ITS go here:



