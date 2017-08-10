 
Axalta Adds Non-Slip Powder Coating to Alesta Product Line

New Powder Coating Offering Enhances Traction on Slip-prone Surfaces
 
 
Sure-Grip is designed to ensure safety in slip-prone areas
Sure-Grip is designed to ensure safety in slip-prone areas
 
HOUSTON - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, is pleased to introduce Alesta® Sure-Grip as its latest powder coating offering. This technology holds up to heavy traffic and harsh chemicals to provide an excellent solution for hazardous slip-prone areas.

"Slippery surfaces can pose real dangers, especially when exposed to water," said Axalta Product Manager, Craig Dietz. "There is a demand for anti-skid coatings in the industry and I am excited that Axalta has recognized and responded to this as part of its commitment to stay at the forefront of our customers' needs."

The high traction detailing of Sure-Grip makes it well suited for metal decking, ramps, railings, hand tools and other exteriors where slips may be a primary concern. Sure-Grip is also ideal for applications such as manufacturing, industrial production, aviation, food and beverage processing areas, and infrastructure. Initial color offerings include: Buff, Citron, Frost and Jet. Sure-Grip delivers improved safety in slip-prone areas while maintaining durability and weatherability.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions.  From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer.  With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,600 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology.  For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/us/en_US/products-services/powder...

