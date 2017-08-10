News By Tag
San Diego's Own Indie Press Signs on for Inaugural Book Festival
El Cajon-based independent publisher to showcase more than 30 years' worth of regional titles at the San Diego Festival of Books August 26
"I was so pleased when a U-T rep stopped by our warehouse and asked us to be part of the festival," says Sunbelt's President, Diana Lindsay. "People are always thrilled when they discover who we are and what we do. It's going to be great to experience that on a huge scale with local and visiting book lovers."
Sunbelt Publications provides a variety of services to readers, writers, and intellectually curious members of the community. In addition to publishing niche regional books, the company offers custom publishing services for self-publishers and corporations, discounted shopping for local readers, specially-catered wholesale fulfillment for a variety of specialty retailers throughout the region, and distribution services for other small publishers. They also arrange speaking engagements for the authors of the books they publish, providing informative talks at museums, retail stores, and various community service and political organizations.
"I feel like San Diego's Kevin Bacon sometimes," says Lindsay. "No matter where I go I seem to meet the author of a book, an organization we book speakers for, a retailer, an advertising or news liaison, or someone who's involved with a community group whose cause we've furthered through a publication. It's great. It makes me realize how immersed we are in the community and how we provide an important service that helps to enhance its culture and history."
Just this year, Sunbelt Publications has published five tiles, including Bodie: Good Times and Bad by Nicholas Clapp, Color Me Fit by Nick North, Who-o-o's Awake in the Desert by Jenny Holt, Baja's Wild Side by Daniel Cartamil, and Nature Adventures by Linda Gallo Hawley. In October, the publisher looks forward to its next big release, Kumeyaay Ethnobotany by Michael Wilken-Robertson, and of course, they're still riding the huge success of their 2016 release, Coast to Cactus: The Canyoneer Trail Guide to San Diego Outdoors.
The publisher will participate in the festival as a vendor, with authors scheduled to sign books at their booth every hour. Two authors of their published children's books are scheduled to read in the reading area: Linda Gallo Hawley at 11:30 am and Nick North at 12:15 pm. Company staff look forward to meeting San Diego's most bookish folk.
Learn more at http://sunbeltpublications.com.
