 
News By Tag
* Books
* Festivals
* Southern California
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* El Cajon
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110

San Diego's Own Indie Press Signs on for Inaugural Book Festival

El Cajon-based independent publisher to showcase more than 30 years' worth of regional titles at the San Diego Festival of Books August 26
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Books
Festivals
Southern California

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
El Cajon - California - US

Subject:
Events

EL CAJON, Calif. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- In a warehouse east of San Diego, scorched in valley sunshine and amid the dissonant soundtrack of El Cajon's industrial district, resides an unlikely enterprise. Sunbelt Publications has been producing regional works of (mostly) non-fiction in San Diego's East County since the mid-eighties, and continues to release exciting and elaborate new books each year, including outdoor guides, natural and cultural histories, and books that celebrate the land and its people in California, Baja California, and the southwest deserts. Now, the publisher sighs with relief as "book fever" piques in the sun-kissed region with an inaugural festival books hosted by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

"I was so pleased when a U-T rep stopped by our warehouse and asked us to be part of the festival," says Sunbelt's President, Diana Lindsay. "People are always thrilled when they discover who we are and what we do. It's going to be great to experience that on a huge scale with local and visiting book lovers."

Sunbelt Publications provides a variety of services to readers, writers, and intellectually curious members of the community. In addition to publishing niche regional books, the company offers custom publishing services for self-publishers and corporations, discounted shopping for local readers, specially-catered wholesale fulfillment for a variety of specialty retailers throughout the region, and distribution services for other small publishers. They also arrange speaking engagements for the authors of the books they publish, providing informative talks at museums, retail stores, and various community service and political organizations.

"I feel like San Diego's Kevin Bacon sometimes," says Lindsay. "No matter where I go I seem to meet the author of a book, an organization we book speakers for, a retailer, an advertising or news liaison, or someone who's involved with a community group whose cause we've furthered through a publication. It's great. It makes me realize how immersed we are in the community and how we provide an important service that helps to enhance its culture and history."

Just this year, Sunbelt Publications has published five tiles, including Bodie: Good Times and Bad by Nicholas Clapp, Color Me Fit by Nick North, Who-o-o's Awake in the Desert by Jenny Holt, Baja's Wild Side by Daniel Cartamil, and Nature Adventures by Linda Gallo Hawley.  In October, the publisher looks forward to its next big release, Kumeyaay Ethnobotany by Michael Wilken-Robertson, and of course, they're still riding the huge success of their 2016 release, Coast to Cactus: The Canyoneer Trail Guide to San Diego Outdoors.

The publisher will participate in the festival as a vendor, with authors scheduled to sign books at their booth every hour. Two authors of their published children's books are scheduled to read in the reading area: Linda Gallo Hawley at 11:30 am and Nick North at 12:15 pm.  Company staff look forward to meeting San Diego's most bookish folk.

Learn more at http://sunbeltpublications.com.

Contact
Kara Murphy
***@sunbeltpub.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sunbeltpub.com Email Verified
Tags:Books, Festivals, Southern California
Industry:Publishing
Location:El Cajon - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sunbelt Publications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share