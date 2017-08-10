News By Tag
Regent Revenue Cycle Management Announces Executive Hire
Healthcare Veteran to Lead Team of ASC Revenue Cycle Specialists and Drive Growth
"We are proud to welcome Erin to the team and believe she is uniquely qualified to drive Regent RCM during this phase of growth," stated Chris Bishop, Chief Executive Officer of Regent Surgical Health. "Leveraging her background in healthcare operations, Erin is exceptionally well suited to lead our team of revenue cycle specialists while serving our clients and delivering solutions that outperform industry benchmarks."
"Regent RCM is at the forefront of the industry and I look forward to working with such well-respected health care innovators and leaders," said Petrie. "I am excited to be leading this dynamic team as we deliver so much more than billing and collections, namely exceptional service and solutions that define protocols and best practices for the industry."
Prior to joining Regent, Petrie served as Surgical Services Business Manager for Oaklawn, Ill.-based Advocate Christ Medical where she managed revenue cycle and streamlined operations and staffing. She graduated from University of Illinois in Champaign and is completing an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University. Additionally, she completed Project Management Training (PMI) and is a certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Practitioner.
Regent RCM's services optimize ASC workflow and processes, and generate analytics and real-time dashboards that are critical to assessing an ASC's financial health. Regent RCM consistently outperforms industry benchmarks allowing ASC managers to focus on high-value activities.
About Regent Revenue Cycle Management
Regent Revenue Cycle Management (Regent RCM), an independent division of Regent Surgical Health, is a leading provider of quality, cost-effective revenue cycle management services exclusively for ambulatory surgery centers throughout the United States. Regent RCM harnesses Regent Surgical Health's 15 years of ASC industry expertise, allowing Regent RCM to consistently outperform industry benchmarks. To learn more visit www.regentrcm.com or join the conversation via Twitter (https://twitter.com/
