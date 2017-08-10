News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dr. Jasmine Gorton to Present Webinar on Innovative Orthodontic Technologies Aug. 18
Register today for complimentary webinar, "Boost Your Clinical Efficiency & Practice Economics with Innovative Orthodontic Technologies"
FDA-cleared AcceleDent® is one of the many advanced technologies that Gorton has adopted into her practice. Having treated more than 600 accelerated orthodontic cases, Gorton will show a series of simple and complex cases that demonstrate how AcceleDent's SoftPulse Technology® can enable orthodontists to achieve more predictable outcomes.
"I've successfully integrated new orthodontic technologies into our practice and these advancements have helped us more efficiently and effectively deliver high-quality patient results," said Gorton, who received the American Association of Orthodontics Award for Craniofacial Research and the Harvard Odonatological Society for Excellence in Research. "My goal is to provide a continuing education opportunity for orthodontists and clinical teams to help them enhance the patient experience while improving practice economics."
Webinar participants will learn the science behind using pulsatile forces to accelerate tooth movement. Gorton will also discuss how to maximize the clinical efficiencies of accelerated tooth movement without compromising treatment results.
At her practice Gorton integrates accelerated technologies for braces and aligner patents. She will explain the clinical differences in her treatment approach and will provide the wire sequencing protocol she follows for accelerated braces patients.
Participants who complete the complimentary webinar and the subsequent exam will receive one hour of CE credit accredited by the American Dental Association Continuing Education Recognition Program. To register for the webinar, visit OrthoAccelLearning.com. (http://www.orthoaccellearning.com/
About OrthoAccel® Technologies, Inc.
OrthoAccel® Technologies, Inc. is a privately owned medical device company engaged in the creation, manufacturing, marketing and sales of innovative solutions that enhance dental care and orthodontic treatment. Among the company's innovations is AcceleDent®, an FDA-cleared, Class II medical device that employs patented SoftPulse Technology® that is demonstrated to speed up bone remodeling. These safe and gentle vibrations accelerate tooth movement by as much as 50 percent and reduce discomfort associated with treatment. Leading orthodontists from around the world report increased mechanical efficiency with orthodontic appliances and improved predictability of outcomes with AcceleDent. OrthoAccel, the Leader in Accelerated Orthodontics, is ranked on Deloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500 as one of the fastest growing companies in North America. OrthoAccel is based in Houston, Texas and maintains a global presence through its EMEA office in Essen, Germany. To learn more about OrthoAccel's focus on improving the journey to healthy, beautiful smiles, visit AcceleDent.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse