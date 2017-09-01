 
News By Tag
* Fragrance Of Heaven
* Messianic Music
* Messianic Radio Station
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jerusalem
  Jerusalem
  Israel
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321

The Fragrance of Heaven Worship Group Now Airing on Tsiyon Road Radio

The Fragrance of Heaven Worship group is comprised of Renalee, Rich Friedman, and Michael East. Albums being played from Renalee are Run to The Torah and Forever Love. The group came together to record the most recent album Fragrance of Heaven.
 
 
Rich Friedman, Renalee, Matthew East
Rich Friedman, Renalee, Matthew East
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fragrance Of Heaven
Messianic Music
Messianic Radio Station

Industry:
Music

Location:
Jerusalem - Jerusalem - Israel

Subject:
Features

JERUSALEM, Israel - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Tsiyon Road Radio is excited to announce the airing of two 10-track albums from artist Renalee, and one 14-track album from the group The Fragrance of Heaven. Tsiyon Road Radio hopes all these albums can bring listeners into blessings and worship of YHWH, our loving Creator.

Renalee has been a believer in Yeshua for over 40 years and doing full time ministry for over 2 decades. She was afflicted and disabled with numerous, painful illnesses in her body for more than 13 years. However, during this time she still praised YHWH and prayed to Him. While studying the Torah, she was convicted about keeping the Sabbath, and strived to keep all the Commandments of YHWH. Time went by, and after a powerful dream she woke up healed of all her afflictions.

Fragrance of Heaven, as well as her other albums, are the fruit of Renalee's life. Written throughout a 4-year period of caring for her mother who was very ill, every song has a story, purpose, and message. Artist on this album are Renalee, Rich Friedman, and Matthew East. Also featured on this album is a song written by Matthew and Marybell East called Remember the Sabbath.

"Many of the songs were written for her mom and or written out of the many life messages, songs in dreams, and downloads of music that she received during this time. Some of the songs were written for the play "The Unveiling of Esther" and then YHWH later revealed they were part of the path of shalom He was preparing in the Fragrance of Heaven Album.

… Our worship team became the group "The Fragrance of Heaven" comprising of a wonderfully talented musician, singer, song writer and doctor named Rich Friedman. And a super talented young vocalist, guitarist and song writer named Matthew East. What a blessing it is to work with these amazing ministers of music. It is our goal to bring Glory to YHWH." – Renalee

You can hear these three albums from Renalee, and The Fragrance of Heaven, at Tsiyon Road Radio. Check the schedule at http://tsiyon.org/ for Messianic Music Hour to catch these new songs!

You can find a link to Renalee's full testimony here: http://tsiyon.org/renalee-fragrance-heaven-now-airing/

Contact
Emily Rose
Public Relations
***@tsiyon.org
End
Source:Tsiyon Road Radio
Email:***@tsiyon.org Email Verified
Tags:Fragrance Of Heaven, Messianic Music, Messianic Radio Station
Industry:Music
Location:Jerusalem - Jerusalem - Israel
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tsiyon Messianic Radio PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share