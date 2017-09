The Fragrance of Heaven Worship Group Now Airing on Tsiyon Road Radio

The Fragrance of Heaven Worship group is comprised of Renalee, Rich Friedman, and Michael East. Albums being played from Renalee are Run to The Torah and Forever Love. The group came together to record the most recent album Fragrance of Heaven.

-- Tsiyon Road Radio is excited to announce the airing of two 10-track albums from artist Renalee, and one 14-track album from the group. Tsiyon Road Radio hopes all these albums can bring listeners into blessings and worship of YHWH, our loving Creator.Renalee has been a believer in Yeshua for over 40 years and doing full time ministry for over 2 decades. She was afflicted and disabled with numerous, painful illnesses in her body for more than 13 years. However, during this time she still praised YHWH and prayed to Him. While studying the Torah, she was convicted about keeping the Sabbath, and strived to keep all the Commandments of YHWH. Time went by, and after a powerful dream she woke up healed of all her afflictions., as well as her other albums, are the fruit of Renalee's life. Written throughout a 4-year period of caring for her mother who was very ill, every song has a story, purpose, and message. Artist on this album are Renalee, Rich Friedman, and Matthew East. Also featured on this album is a song written by Matthew and Marybell East called"Many of the songs were written for her mom and or written out of the many life messages, songs in dreams, and downloads of music that she received during this time. Some of the songs were written for the play "The Unveiling of Esther" and then YHWH later revealed they were part of the path of shalom He was preparing in the Fragrance of Heaven Album.… Our worship team became the group "The Fragrance of Heaven" comprising of a wonderfully talented musician, singer, song writer and doctor named Rich Friedman. And a super talented young vocalist, guitarist and song writer named Matthew East. What a blessing it is to work with these amazing ministers of music. It is our goal to bring Glory to YHWH." –You can hear these three albums from Renalee, and, at Tsiyon Road Radio. Check the schedule at http://tsiyon.org/ for Messianic Music Hour to catch these new songs!You can find a link to Renalee's full testimony here: http://tsiyon.org/ renalee-fragrance- heaven-now-airing/