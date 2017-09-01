News By Tag
The Fragrance of Heaven Worship Group Now Airing on Tsiyon Road Radio
The Fragrance of Heaven Worship group is comprised of Renalee, Rich Friedman, and Michael East. Albums being played from Renalee are Run to The Torah and Forever Love. The group came together to record the most recent album Fragrance of Heaven.
Renalee has been a believer in Yeshua for over 40 years and doing full time ministry for over 2 decades. She was afflicted and disabled with numerous, painful illnesses in her body for more than 13 years. However, during this time she still praised YHWH and prayed to Him. While studying the Torah, she was convicted about keeping the Sabbath, and strived to keep all the Commandments of YHWH. Time went by, and after a powerful dream she woke up healed of all her afflictions.
Fragrance of Heaven, as well as her other albums, are the fruit of Renalee's life. Written throughout a 4-year period of caring for her mother who was very ill, every song has a story, purpose, and message. Artist on this album are Renalee, Rich Friedman, and Matthew East. Also featured on this album is a song written by Matthew and Marybell East called Remember the Sabbath.
"Many of the songs were written for her mom and or written out of the many life messages, songs in dreams, and downloads of music that she received during this time. Some of the songs were written for the play "The Unveiling of Esther" and then YHWH later revealed they were part of the path of shalom He was preparing in the Fragrance of Heaven Album.
… Our worship team became the group "The Fragrance of Heaven" comprising of a wonderfully talented musician, singer, song writer and doctor named Rich Friedman. And a super talented young vocalist, guitarist and song writer named Matthew East. What a blessing it is to work with these amazing ministers of music. It is our goal to bring Glory to YHWH." – Renalee
You can hear these three albums from Renalee, and The Fragrance of Heaven, at Tsiyon Road Radio. Check the schedule at http://tsiyon.org/
You can find a link to Renalee's full testimony here: http://tsiyon.org/
