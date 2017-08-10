News By Tag
Fastspring Wins 2017 Bronze Stevie Award from International Business Awards
The International Business Awards, nicknamed the Stevies from the Greek word "crowned", are the world's premier business awards program. The 2017 IBAs received more than 3,900 nominations from organizations and individuals in 60 nations, with winners determined through two months of preliminary judging and two weeks of final judging.
Consistently acclaimed for its customer service achievements supporting e-commerce clients across the globe, FastSpring won Bronze in the "Customer Service Department of the Year" category. This latest Stevie Award spotlights the importance FastSpring places on customer success, supporting both the sellers and buyers of digital products through the FastSpring commerce solution.
"FastSpring prides itself on the ability to offer exceptional customer services at every level of the organization,"
The Stevie judges commended FastSpring as "clearly a department well deserved of all the accolades and praises, a department with focused mission and actions in the delivery of excellence in customer service."
With a client satisfaction rating of 97% based on third party reviews, FastSpring has continued to build even further upon its customer service foundation in 2017 and maintain its reputation for excellence.
"FastSpring is a merchant of record e-commerce solution for thousands of sellers. This gives us a unique customer service mission where we serve both the people who sell through our platform and the customers who buy from them," explains Michele Johannes, Director of Customer Success at FastSpring. "Although these two audiences have very different needs, our Support Team seamlessly handles all issues."
Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from May through early August. This year's award-winners will be celebrated with a gala awards banquet at the W Hotel in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday October 21, 2017.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in six programs: The International Business Awards, The American Business Awards, the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of 2017 Stevie Award winners are available at http://www.stevieawards.com/
About FastSpring
FastSpring provides a highly acclaimed, all-in-one, cloud-based e-commerce and subscription billing platform that's specifically designed to meet the needs of software, SaaS, and other online service companies. FastSpring creates a seamless, fully branded purchasing experience that accomplishes a variety of crucial services, including: leveraging tools that increase client revenues across all customer touchpoints;
All companies referenced in this press release, including FastSpring® and more are the trademarks of their respective owners.
