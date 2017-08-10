News By Tag
Labor Day Weekend at Georgia's Lanier Islands will be a BLAST
Georgia Lakeside Resort to Host Holiday Weekend Celebration Complete with Waterslides, Foam Parties, Live Entertainment and Two Nights of Fireworks Over the Water
Friday, September 1:
Beach and Café at Sunset Cove are Open noon to 9 p.m. – Guests can enjoy soaking up some rays on the sand, taking a dip in the lake, relaxing by the glow of the fire pits, taking part in a friendly game of sand volleyball, playing cornhole and/or grabbing a bite and an ice-cold beverage at Sunset Cove Café.
Low Country Boil at Sunset Cove – 5 to 7 p.m. – This Southern tradition that involves a steaming pot of boiled shrimp, sausage, red potatoes and corn on the cob just tastes better with a beachfront view and lakeside breezes.
Saturday, September 2:
Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Active duty U.S. military members, police officers and firefighters admitted to LanierWorld free of charge*
Southern-based Country Band – Tastes Like Chicken – takes the Sunset Cove stage from 7 to 11 p.m.**
Fireworks light up the sky over Lake Lanier starting at 10 p.m.
Sunday, September 3:
Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Active duty U.S. military members, police officers and firefighters admitted to LanierWorld free of charge*
Carl Testa performs for Sunset Cove Café patrons from 3 to 6 p.m.**
DJ will be spinning tunes on the Sunset Cove Stage that are ideal for dancing in the sand from 7 to 11 p.m.**
Fireworks light up the sky over Lake Lanier starting at 10 p.m.
Monday, September 4:
Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Active duty U.S. military members, police officers and firefighters admitted to LanierWorld free of charge*
DJ will be spinning tunes on the Sunset Cove Stage that are ideal for dancing in the sand from 4 to 7 p.m.**
"This year's a little different from years past," said Mike Williams, CEO of Lanier Islands. "Labor Day Weekend typically represents the end of the summer season for us at LanierWorld. However – due to popular demand and Metro Atlanta's temperate climate – we've decided to extend the season nearly a full month longer than we are historically open. In the event that they miss Labor Day Weekend at Lanier Islands, local families can take heart knowing that LanierWorld will still be open every weekend through Sunday, October 1."
Of course, the fun at Lanier Islands doesn't begin and end at LanierWorld. Adventure abounds throughout the resort, whether renting a pontoon boat and exploring 38,000 surface acres of the lake, strapping into a harness and soaring through the sky on a zipline canopy tour, or settling into the saddle and taking a horseback trail ride near the water's edge – just to name a few. With a number of terrific lodgings and accommodation packages from which to choose, Lanier Islands makes it easy for Atlanta families to turn their day at the lake into a "last blast of summer" staycation. To commemorate the holiday in style, the Islands is pleased to present the Labor Day Weekend Family Fun Package – which features deluxe overnight accommodations at Legacy Lodge, daily tickets to LanierWorld (for up to 4 people), daily breakfast buffet at Sidney's Restaurant (for up to 4 people) and a $20 Islands Gift Card per each night of stay. To make reservations or purchase LanierWorld tickets, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.lanierislands.com or call 770-945-8787.
About Lanier Islands: Nestled on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Sidney Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Situated less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on 1,500 pristine acres of forests, meadows, and beaches, this luxury resort is quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings, company retreats, destination weddings and family vacations. The resort's wide array of activities include the waterpark, beach and boardwalk-themed LanierWorld, ziplining, horseback riding, boating, playing golf on the picturesque 18-hole Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course, and so much more.
Lanier Islands is steadily securing a solid standing for their unique vision of the future of this luxury retreat, their unswerving dedication to the comfort and enjoyment of their guests, and their signature brand of Southern Hospitality. In 2014, the Resort became a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. The Islands has also been awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for four consecutive years and was named "Best Place for Family Fun" by Best Self Atlanta Magazine in 2015. For more information, visit www.lanierislands.com.
* Individual only with valid I.D.
** Times/Calendar of events subject to change without notice
