News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
HallieCrawford.com Announces Upcoming Career Webinar and Strengthsfinder Workshop
Join Certified Career Coach Hallie Crawford for two great career development events
"These two events are ideal for people looking to take their career to the next level, learn the best ways to overcome obstacles and be successful,"
More About HallieCrawford.com's Webinar
During this informative 20-minute presentation, "Don't Give Into the Fear – Take Charge of Your Career," you'll learn how to take control and overcome fear so that it does not dictate where your career takes you. This free webinar is airing on Thursday, September 14 at 12:30pm ET will help you:
· Identify the obstacles that are holding you back
· Develop steps to take control away from the fear
· Create an action plan to help you achieve your goals
Register for the Webinar:
https://register.gotowebinar.com/
More About HallieCrawford.com's Strengthsfinder Workshop
Find out how you can be happier and more productive at work by playing to your strengths. Join Career Coach Hallie Crawford's Strengthsfinder Workshop in Atlanta, GA.
During this three-hour workshop you will:
· Discover your individual strengths
· Learn why playing to your strengths enables you to be your most productive
· Understand your strengths and how to leverage them at work
In addition to working with Certified Career Coach, Hallie Crawford during the workshop, attendees will also get the added benefit and experience from Katie Weiser, a Board Certified Coach.
Register today for Hallie Crawford's Strengthsfinder Workshop being held on Saturday, September 30, 2017. There are two different time slots available to accommodate most schedules including: 9am-12pm and 2pm-5pm. The workshop will be held at the Druid Hills Golf Club, located at 740 Clifton Rd., NE, Atlanta, GA 30307. Registration is just $149 per person.
Registration is Now Open:
http://www.halliecrawford.com/
About HallieCrawford.com
Hallie Crawford is a certified career coach and founder of HallieCrawford.com. Her team of coaches helps people find their dream job and make it a reality. She is regularly featured as an expert in the media including the Wall Street Journal, CNN, and US News & World Report. Visit her website at http://www.HallieCrawford.com for more information about her teams career coaching services and to sign up for a complimentary consultation. http://www.halliecrawford.com/
Contact
Maureen McHale
***@hiremaureen.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse