Umberg/Zipser Lawyers Again Selected as 2018 Best Lawyers in America

 
 
Umberg Zipser LLP
Umberg Zipser LLP
 
IRVINE, Calif. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Umberg Zipser LLP is pleased to announce that partners Carole Reagan, Tom Umberg and Dean Zipser have been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2018.

Reagan was selected in the field of "Litigation – Intellectual Property" and has been on the Best Lawyers list since 2013.

Umberg was selected for "Commercial Litigation" and has been on the Best Lawyers list since 2008.

Zipser was selected for five categories: "Bet-the-Company Litigation," "Commercial Litigation," "Litigation – Banking and Finance," "Litigation – Intellectual Property," and "Litigation – Real Estate," and has been on the Best Lawyers® list since 2008. Zipser was recently honored in 2017 as the "Litigation – Intellectual Property Lawyer of Year" for Orange County, and was named Best Lawyers' 2014 "Orange County Lawyer of the Year" in the "Bet-the-Company Litigation" category.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer review evaluation. Over 83,000 leading attorneys globally are eligible to vote, and we have received more than 13 million votes to date on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2017 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, 7.3 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in almost 55,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."

About Umberg Zipser LLP

Named one of the Daily Journal's Top Litigation Boutiques, and drawing on decades of experience in some of the nation's largest and most prestigious law firms, including Morrison & Foerster, Manatt Phelps & Phillips, and Morgan Lewis & Bockius, as well as national and state government service, Umberg Zipser LLP is a premier, go-to law firm for litigation and intellectual property in Orange County and around the state. For more information visit http://umbergzipser.com.

Sara Van Dusen
