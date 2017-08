World of Dance and Guess are Proud to Announce Aries Dub as the Winner of the WOD Solo Competition

logo

Guess and World of Dance teamed up to connect musicians and dancers to give everyone a bigger, better, more visible platform to express their art. After all, creativity is powerful, but only if it's shared with others. Dancers from around the globe submitted videos of themselves dancing and showing off their talent for a chance to win a $500 guess shopping spree and a chance to perform at the World of Dance Finals in Los Angeles, CA. To make it a challenge, though, all submissions had to be to Krewella's jam "Calm Down" with the hashtags #WODSOLO #WODFinals17 #LoveGUESS. The winner, Aries Dub (IG: @thereal_aries), was handpicked by judge and dancer, Ysabelle Capitulé.On July 22Aries was flown to Los Angeles to perform in front of top dancers from around the world and meet some of his favorite dancers and inspirations. The World of Dance Finals event took place at the Pasadena Convention Center and featured the world's top qualified dancers and crews from over 30 countries competing head to head to win the title of "THE BEST IN THE WORLD." The event featured a finals welcome picnic, NBC talent showcase with dancers from the "World of Dance" competition series, WOD All-Stars showcase, featured talent, live art exhibit, and Headbangerz Battle. The second place winner, Ladia Yates, received a $200 gift card to the GUESS store and the third place winner, Vortex, received $100 respectively."Working with Guess to give dancers from around the world a bigger, better, more visible platform to express their art and style was amazing. We had thousands of submissions from talented dancers and it was awesome to be able to see the winner perform on a main stage in front of dancers and dance influencers from around the globe," say (Matt or David?)World of Dance is the preeminent global dance brand, combining the world's largest international urban dance competition with the largest digital platform for dance driving more than 30 million monthly views, and now the inspiration for the new television dance competition of the same name airing on NBC with Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and NE-YO. What began in 2008 as a single event has become a continent-spanning, tour de force of human spirit and sick dance moves. The World of Dance Tour and WOD Live showcase events attract YouTube stars, industry icons, and tens of thousands of fans to venues in more than 30 countries, spanning the U.S., Europe, South America, and Asia. No animosity. Just pure, awe-inspiring movement. Leveraging the company's success in creating content and operating media platforms with direct consumer impact, the company provides brands with an authentic 360-degree immersion into youth culture through its full-service in-house production studio, WOD Digital Lab. From influencer integrations and branded content to product seeding and lifestyle experiences, WOD Digital Lab connects brands with today's connected generation.Established in 1981 by the Marciano brothers, GUESS is a global lifestyle brand with a full range of trend-forward denim, clothing, and accessories. In addition to the most wanted styles for women and men, GUESS also offers kid's clothing online and in select stores.