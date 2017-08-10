News By Tag
Nonprofit Successfully Opens Healthcare Clinics in Every Indian State
CURE International India Expands Its Clubfoot Disability Treatment Program in South Asia
Founded in April 2009, CURE International India works in conjunction with government healthcare programs, providing health care at no cost to families while reaching the poorest of the poor. CURE manages weekly clubfoot clinics with the orthopedic department in government medical colleges and hospitals. Meanwhile, government entities assign doctors to participate in the free clinics, also ensuring casting materials are available to actually treat clubfoot.
In the public-private partnership with the different state governments, the role of CURE is to:
· Provide ongoing training on the Ponseti method of clubfoot management to orthopedic surgeons in the state.
· Place counselors with Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials in all the clubfoot clinics to help parents understand how the treatment works.
· Maintain medical records for every child enrolled in the program and ensure completion of their treatment.
· Distribute a free Foot Abduction Brace to every child in need.
· Maintain a 24x7 helpline in each Indian state.
Over 38,000 children nationwide are currently enrolled in CURE's clubfoot program. With major partners including MiracleFeet, Rotary and CBM International, CURE International India is making strides in delivering both high quality health care and health care information where it is needed most. For example, people often mistake clubfoot, a treatable disability, for Polio, an untreatable disease. Through this initiative, CURE aims to enlighten the public, show that clubfoot can be treated, and that neglected clubfoot leads to lifetime disability.
"Working in partnership with all the 29 state governments in India is a step forward in realizing our vision to see India free of disability from clubfoot," said Santhosh George, the director of CURE International India. "It's very heartening to see the poorest children receiving the Ponseti method treatment in public hospitals across India. We are confident that, before 2030, a system will be in place in India where every child born with clubfoot will have compulsory and complete treatment."
To date, CURE International India has treated 38,000 children for clubfoot disability.
About CURE International
CURE International is a nonprofit health care network that operates charitable hospitals and programs in 29 countries worldwide where patients experience the life-changing message of God's love for them, receiving surgical treatment regardless of gender, religion, or ethnicity. Since 1998, CURE has had over 3.3 million outpatient visits, provided over 230,000 life-changing surgeries, and trained over 8,100 medical professionals. For more information, visithttps://cure.org/
