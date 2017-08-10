When You Refuse To Hate, Bigotry Doesn't Win

Disgust and sadness is what many people are feeling these days… Not because of something they've never seen before…

-- Not because of something that they have never felt before…Not due to anyone in particular…But there is a cancer that is eating away at the fabric of our nation…Yet it seems that too many of us with any sort of platform, with any type of influence at all,Seem afraid to call it by it's name.Bigotry.The definition of bigotry, according to Webster's Dictionary (to be discussed in another post, for another time) is the "intolerance toward those who hold different opinions from oneself"Intolerance.Intolerance rears it's ugly head in the form of flaming tiki torches at night through neighborhoods and city streetsIntolerance is evident in the phrases, and emboldened words of hate groupsIntolerance attempts to instill fear in anyone who opposes itBut I challenge you to refuse to live in fear. Choose to believe that there has never been a better time to live life to the fullestReject the notion that any group of people is superior over anotherChoose to honor the legacy of those who fought for the rights of us all, no matter the color of their skinAs confederate statues are coming down all across this country, whether you are outraged or elated, remember that the removal of a controversial monument is only the beginning of change.Change begins within, and until we change the we see ourselves and others, nothing we do as an outward expression will matter.My coaching challenge to you is this:• Reach out to someone of another race or gender, learn to appreciate their story.• Practice loving someone who is different from you.• Step into your power. Allow your gifts to flow freely without fear. Refuse to be intimidated, become the best human being you can be.Need help? Get coached or training