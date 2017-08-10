 
News By Tag
* Business
* Beauty
* Black Women
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Franklin
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110


When You Refuse To Hate, Bigotry Doesn't Win

Disgust and sadness is what many people are feeling these days… Not because of something they've never seen before…
 
 
Love Over Hate
Love Over Hate
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Business
Beauty
Black Women

Industry:
Business

Location:
Franklin - Tennessee - US

Subject:
Websites

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Not because of something that they have never felt before…

Not due to anyone in particular…

But there is a cancer that is eating away at the fabric of our nation…

Yet it seems that too many of us with any sort of platform, with any type of influence at all,

Seem afraid to call it by it's name.

Bigotry.

The definition of bigotry, according to Webster's Dictionary (to be discussed in another post, for another time) is the "intolerance toward those who hold different opinions from oneself"

Intolerance.

Intolerance rears it's ugly head in the form of flaming tiki torches at night through neighborhoods and city streets

Intolerance is evident in the phrases, and emboldened words of hate groups

Intolerance attempts to instill fear in anyone who opposes it

But I challenge you to refuse to live in fear.  Choose to believe that there has never been a better time to live life to the fullest

Reject the notion that any group of people is superior over another

Choose to honor the legacy of those who fought for the rights of us all, no matter the color of their skin

As confederate statues are coming down all across this country, whether you are outraged or elated, remember that the removal of a controversial monument is only the beginning of change.

Change begins within, and until we change the we see ourselves and others, nothing we do as an outward expression will matter.

My coaching challenge to you is this:

• Reach out to someone of another race or gender, learn to appreciate their story.
• Practice loving someone who is different from you.
• Step into your power. Allow your gifts to flow freely without fear. Refuse to be intimidated, become the best human being you can be.

Need help?  Get coached or training

http://www.drjackijones.com

Media Contact
DrJackiJones
EmergingBlackWomenEntrepreneurs
info@drjackijones.com
End
Source:Dr. Jacki Jones
Email:***@drjackijones.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DrJackiJones - Life & Success Coach PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share