News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
EMS Student Awarded National Scholarship
Our goal is to provide EMS, Nursing, and Allied Health students with assistance in funding their higher education. If you are a student of an accredited EMS, Nursing, or Allied Health program or institution you may be eligible for our scholarships.
Platinum's goal is to provide students entering the EMS, Nursing, and Allied Health fields with assistance in funding their education. Former high school teacher, paramedic, and now Platinum CEO Doug Smith states "With the rising costs of tuition and program fees, it's an honor to assist others in embarking on the dream of providing needed healthcare services to our communities."
The 2017 EMS scholarship was awarded to student Athanasia "Ethel" Ventura. Ms. Ventura is enrolled in the When Seconds Count Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program located in Salem, MA. Ethel's decision to become an EMT is due to the kindness and expertise of paramedics she met while experiencing her own medical emergency. She would like to emulate those traits in her goal of becoming a care provider in EMS. "I hope to show my future patients that their lives are of great importance and value." stated Ms. Ventura.
In 2017 Platinum Educational Group offered three $1000 scholarships, but the company plans on expanding its program with the addition of more scholarship offerings in the near future.
"After receiving applications throughout the U.S., as well as internationally, we feel there is a definite need for our scholarship offerings" said Platinum's COO and co-founder Tom Gottschalk. He also stated, "It just feels good to give back."
For full details of Platinum Educational Group's Scholarships Program contact Director of Marketing, Jeremy M. Johnson, at marketing@platinumed.com.
Media Contact
Platinum Educational Group
Jeremy Johnson
616-818-7877
marketing@platinumed.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse