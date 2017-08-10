News By Tag
Bringing Cognitive Artwork to Fulfill Positive Ambitions Among Young Adults and Professionals
Crowdfunding Campaign for Rush Ambition, An Art and Innovation Organization. Build an art studio focused on community outreach projects with the goal of encouraging initiative and ambition from within.
International and American communities need art that inspires and provokes thought. Collaborating with tech companies, educational institutions and individuals, Rush Ambition aims to provide just that. Learning resilience at a young age, Devon attended 8 elementary schools, 2 middle schools and 3 high schools. It was in Sebastopol CA that he found his calling in his freshman year by taking art classes at Analy High school where he grew from strength to strength personally and professionally. A great eye for design and flair for color are some of the defining features of Devon's individualistic and distinctive art. Help Devon's art studio, gallery and course come to life. Pledge a donation to support the US$40,000 goal on Kickstarter and give art and many lives a new meaning.
You can make a difference by funding our campaign which will help us reach out to a larger audience. With just a few days left, please click on the link below to learn more. If you cannot make a donation, you can still help us by sharing the link with friends and relatives on social media.
