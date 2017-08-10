Bringing Cognitive Artwork to Fulfill Positive Ambitions Among Young Adults and Professionals

Crowdfunding Campaign for Rush Ambition, An Art and Innovation Organization. Build an art studio focused on community outreach projects with the goal of encouraging initiative and ambition from within.

--Devon Burke has the passion to propel this project to fruition, provided he gets the helping hand to further his noble cause. Launching an Arts and Innovation organization known as Rush Ambition, Devon hopes to bring art and cutting edge technology to free and liberate digital and print publications in ways that channelize growth and harness development, apart from building positive ambitions within professionals and young adults. The art studio and gallery is set for. A new recourse feeding insights of vibrant and dynamic art and poetry, marrying creativity with tech is going to reach communities, students and schools across a wide area.International and American communities need art that inspires and provokes thought. Collaborating with tech companies, educational institutions and individuals, Rush Ambition aims to provide just that. Learning resilience at a young age, Devon attendedIt was in Sebastopol CA that he found his calling in his freshman year by taking art classes at Analy High school where he grew from strength to strength personally and professionally. A great eye for design and flair for color are some of the defining features of Devon's individualistic and distinctive art. Help Devon's art studio, gallery and course come to life. Pledge a donation to support theand give art and many lives a new meaning.You can make a difference by funding our campaign which will help us reach out to a larger audience. With just a few days left, please click on the link below to learn more. If you cannot make a donation, you can still help us by sharing the link with friends and relatives on social media.