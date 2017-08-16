Matt Martindale announces bid for Randall County Court at Law No. 2

Matt Martindale

Amarillo - Texas - US

Kim May

Kim May

-- Amarillo Attorney Matt Martindale is announcing his intention to run for Randall County Court at Law No. 2 in 2018. The Randall County Court at Law No. 2 position holds jurisdiction over family law, general civil cases with a $200,000 cap, and criminal and misdemeanor cases."For 16 years, I have both prosecuted and defended cases involving criminal matters, Child Protective Services cases, and family matters," Martindale says. "My experience on both sides of the courtroom gives me a unique insight into the justice system and what it takes to deliver fair representation. My goal is to hold appropriate courtroom hours, treat everyone with respect, decide cases fairly and to know, understand, and impartially follow the law."As a long time public servant, Martindale understands the law and is well versed in a broad spectrum of issues ranging from criminal, family matters, Child Protective Services cases, and mental health issues. He worked in civil litigation for a Dallas firm before joining his father's law practice in Pampa. He has also worked as a City Attorney and Assistant District Attorney for Gray County.His dedication to serving is founded on the conservative, Christian values of his upbringing in Pampa, Texas. While growing up, Martindale's parents taught him the Texas Panhandle values of serving others, working hard, and treating all people fairly and with respect."Being a judge is about more than facts and figures, it's about making a genuine connection with people, taking the time to deliberate and understand issues, and then properly applying the law," says Martindale.Professionally, Martindale has served on the CASA board of directors and is a member of the State Bar of Texas. Martindale and his wife have been married for 20 years and are the proud parents to two beautiful daughters.Matt has named Ralph Ellis his campaign treasurer. Ralph graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with his degree in engineering. He has been an Amarillo resident since 1983 and served in a number of leadership positions for non-profit organizations.