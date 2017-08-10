News By Tag
BGCOP Appoints New Member to its Board of Directors
Port Hueneme police chief brings volunteer and law experience to board
"Andrew has a passion for helping kids and his community. He has done so much for the youth in Oxnard, we are pleased to have him join our board and bring his volunteer and law enforcement experience with him," said Erin Antrim, chief executive officer, BGCOP.
Salinas is the chief of police for the Port Hueneme Police Department. He began his law enforcement career in 1993 as a reserve police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department. He began work as an Oxnard police officer in 1996 and became police commander in 2010. Salinas was hired by the Port Hueneme Police Department as police chief in March 2017. He is a graduate of the Ventura County Leadership Academy Cohort 14 and also attended the 253rd session of the F.B.I. National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He has a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice Management and a master's degree in Public Administration from California State University North Ridge.
In 2006, BGCOP honored Salinas with a Leadership Award for development of youth in Oxnard, including his help with the Young Woman's Symposium and National Kids' Day. Salinas founded Cops for Tots in Oxnard, which raised $40,000 and 20,000 toys for the children of Oxnard over a six-year period. He is also a former president of the National Latino Peace Officers Association, former vice president of the Peace Officers Association of Ventura County, former board member and treasurer of the Oxnard Peace Officers Association, and currently serves as vice-chair for the California Strawberry Festival.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme (BGCOP) is a nonprofit 501© (3) youth service organization. BGCOP's mission is "to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential, as productive, responsible and caring citizens." Services are provided in three freestanding clubhouses in Oxnard and Port Hueneme which include a dedicated Teen Center, 12 public school program sites, 1 club site in Nyeland Acres, 1 site at a Squires Public Housing, and the first Boys & Girls Club in a juvenile hall in the State of California. The purpose of BGCOP is to provide social, educational and recreational programs to all youth ages 6-18 years old, with an emphasis on those in underserved areas. Annual member dues is $20.00 however, no one is turned away regardless of ability to pay. Over 10,400 youth and teens are served annually. For more information, to get involved or to donate, please visit www.BGCOP.org (https://mayersonmarketing-
