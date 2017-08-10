News By Tag
Colorado Cleantech Industries Assoc. Announces 2017 Oil & Gas Cleantech Challenge Presenters
CCIA hosts the Oil & Gas Cleantech Challenge in partnership with recognized oil and natural gas industry leaders Noble Energy and ConocoPhillips. The foundation of the OGCC is to identify real-world problems experienced by the extractive industry. Issue identification allows CCIA to pursue a targeted, nation-wide call for applications;
For the 2017 program, the partners have selected 11 companies, eight of which are U.S. based, with three joining the program from Canada. Finalists selected to pitch their clean technology solutions to investors and decision-makers from the oil and natural gas industries include:
5th Element Energy Services
Aeris Technologies
CO2 Solutions Inc.
Exciter Energy Services Inc.
FlexGen
LCO Technologies
Materium
Monashee Pumps Inc.
OnaVida Inc.
ProOne Holdings Inc.
Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (SEER)
Companies responding to the Challenge were asked to present innovative technologies capable of working on issues related to unmanned aerial vehicles, the internet of things/digital oilfield, items to reduce truck traffic, space saving items to reduce footprint, plant or biological solutions, air (especially methane detection or control), water, remote/distributed power, power management, advanced materials and chemicals.
"The Oil & Gas Cleantech Challenge has become one of CCIA's signature programs and is a proven technology pipeline for the oil and natural gas producers," said Shelly Curtiss, CCIA's interim executive director. "One of last year's finalists decided to move to Colorado based on the outcome of the challenge, the Colorado energy ecosystem and the opportunity presented by the community. Together with partners from across the state and throughout the energy sector we are confident that this year's finalists will again demonstrate cleantech's ability to address technology challenges in the oil and natural gas industry."
In addition to industry partners, the 2017 Oil & Gas Cleantech Challenge is supported by Wells Fargo Foundation, Consulate General of Canada in Denver, Colorado Energy Office, Altira and Rocky Mountain Institute. For more information about the Oil & Gas Cleantech Challenge, please contact Mary Austin, mary@coloradocleantech.com
About CCIA
Founded in 2008, Colorado Cleantech Industries Association (CCIA) is a statewide organization dedicated to promoting Colorado's cleantech industries. CCIA impacts Colorado's policies, people, products and programs that drive expansion of a cleaner, cheaper, more efficient and secure energy economy. Through advocacy, public policy leadership, development and education, CCIA works to ensure that Colorado is a global cleantech leader. For more information, visit http://www.coloradocleantech.com.
Contact
Emily Long, CCIA
emily@coloradocleantech.com
