News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Revitalizing the Ecuador Ecosystem, Restoring a forest sowing life
Crowdfunding Campaign for Implementing Inclusive, Sustainable Projects For Recinto Cuenca's Forests. Restoring a forest sowing life
Part of this project as well, TECCON-EC has used its project management knowledge and made a deep and lasting commitment to the mission to restore the Ecuador region to its pristine glory. Making the planet green again, ASHARECU and TECCON-EC have a united vision of saving Recinto Cuenca and the adjoining areas. Help this environmental mission for a better world and a better future for younger generations. Donate generously to the cause. The groups are seeking US$50,000 in funds on Indiegogo to save the planet.
It's your turn to do your bit for the earth that sustains you. Lend a helping hand today. Ecotourism, trekking and aquaculture are just some of the projects planned for this region and inhabitants need training in English, first aid, food management administration and more. Developing an economic source for sustaining its fragile ecosystem is a must for this region. Donate to the mission and save Mother Earth.
You can make a difference by funding our campaign which will help us reach out to a larger audience. With just a few days left, please click on the link below to learn more. If you cannot make a donation, you can still help us by sharing the link with friends and relatives on social media.
Campaign Page URL:
https://www.indiegogo.com/
Media Contact
Jorge Villafuerte
***@teccon-ec.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse