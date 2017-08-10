 
Revitalizing the Ecuador Ecosystem, Restoring a forest sowing life

Crowdfunding Campaign for Implementing Inclusive, Sustainable Projects For Recinto Cuenca's Forests. Restoring a forest sowing life
 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Association of Inhabitants of the Basin Area in Recinto Cuenca, in the teeming forests of Ecuador have a powerful message for the world. Losing the verdant greenery and the splendid flora and fauna which embodied the rich biodiversity of this region to climate change and pollution has galvanized the inhabitants of this region in the Pedro Pablo Gómez area of the city of Jipijapa in Manabí—Ecuador to restore the exuberance of the forests. Saving the water resources, the ecosystem and protecting its climate is a commitment for ASHARECU and Technology and Knowledge Ecuador (TECCON-EC).

Part of this project as well, TECCON-EC has used its project management knowledge and made a deep and lasting commitment to the mission to restore the Ecuador region to its pristine glory. Making the planet green again, ASHARECU and TECCON-EC have a united vision of saving Recinto Cuenca and the adjoining areas. Help this environmental mission for a better world and a better future for younger generations. Donate   generously to the cause. The groups are seeking US$50,000 in funds on Indiegogo to save the planet.

It's your turn to do your bit for the earth that sustains you. Lend a helping hand today. Ecotourism, trekking and aquaculture are just some of the projects planned for this region and inhabitants need training in English, first aid, food management administration and more. Developing an economic source for sustaining its fragile ecosystem is a must for this region. Donate to the mission and save Mother Earth.

You can make a difference by funding our campaign which will help us reach out to a larger audience. With just a few days left, please click on the link below to learn more. If you cannot make a donation, you can still help us by sharing the link with friends and relatives on social media.

Campaign Page URL:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/restoring-a-forest-sow...

Media Contact
Jorge Villafuerte Quiroz 
***@teccon-ec.com
End
Source:Restoring a forest, sowing life
Email:***@teccon-ec.com
