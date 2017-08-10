Revitalizing the Ecuador Ecosystem, Restoring a forest sowing life

Crowdfunding Campaign for Implementing Inclusive, Sustainable Projects For Recinto Cuenca's Forests. Restoring a forest sowing life

-- Association of Inhabitants of the Basin Area in Recinto Cuenca, in the teeming forests of Ecuador have a powerful message for the world. Losing the verdant greenery and the splendid flora and fauna which embodied the rich biodiversity of this region to climate change and pollution has galvanized the inhabitants of this region in the Pedro Pablo Gómez area of the city of Jipijapa in Manabí—Ecuador to restore the exuberance of the forests. Saving the water resources, the ecosystem and protecting its climate is a commitment forand Technology and Knowledge EcuadorPart of this project as well,has used its project management knowledge and made a deep and lasting commitment to the mission to restore the Ecuador region to its pristine glory. Making the planet green again,have a united vision of saving Recinto Cuenca and the adjoining areas. Help this environmental mission for a better world and a better future for younger generations. Donate generously to the cause. The groups are seeking US$50,000 in funds on Indiegogo to save the planet.It's your turn to do your bit for the earth that sustains you. Lend a helping hand today. Ecotourism, trekking and aquaculture are just some of the projects planned for this region and inhabitants need training in English, first aid, food management administration and more. Developing an economic source for sustaining its fragile ecosystem is a must for this region.You can make a difference by funding our campaign which will help us reach out to a larger audience. With just a few days left, please click on the link below to learn more. If you cannot make a donation, you can still help us by sharing the link with friends and relatives on social media.