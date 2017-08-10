 
Industry News





Stan Lee, Lennie James Headline Wizard World Comic Con Madison Celebrity Roster

Ray Park, James Frain, Emma Caulfield, Monica Rial, Rachel Skarsten Also Headline Guest Roster To Date; Talented Comics Creators, Live Entertainment, Variety of Exhibitors, Cosplayers, Robust Programming At Alliant Energy Center
 
 
MADISON, Wis. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) continues its 2017 schedule with its third trip to the Alliant Energy Center at Wizard World Comic Con Madison, September 22-24. Stan Lee (Marvel Chairman Emeritus), Lennie James ("The Walking Dead," Snatch), Sean Maher ("Firefly," Serenity), Michael Cudlitz ("The Walking Dead," "Lost"), Ray Park (Star Wars: Episode I -- The Phantom Menace, X-Men), Emma Caulfield ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Beverly Hills, 90210") and Monica Rial ("Dragon Ball Z," "Fullmetal Alchemist") headline the roster of celebrity guests scheduled to date to attend the comic con and pop culture extravaganza.

James, Maher and Park are scheduled to appear on Saturday and Sunday, September 23-24; Lee will attend on Saturday only; the others above will be on hand all three days.

Other notables scheduled to appear include James Frain ("Gotham," True Blood"), Rachel Skarsten ("Lost Girl," "Reign"), Zoie Palmer ("Lost Girl," "Dark Matter"), Graham McTavish (The Hobbit franchise, Rambo) and Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk," "The King of Queens"). Additional celebrity guests will be announced closer to the event date.

Wizard World Comic Con Madison will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more, hosted by media personality Kato Kaelin. Details to follow soon.

Wizard World is the home of the most creative comics artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in Madison will feature Jeremy Clark ("Grimm Fairy Tales Genesis: Heroes Reborn," "Day of the Dead"), Dirk Manning ("Tales of Mr. Rhee," "Nightmare World"), Guy Gilchrist ("Nancy," "The Muppets"), Phil Ortiz ("The Simpsons," "Muppet Babies"), Bob Camp ("Ren & Stimp"), Tom Cook ("Smurfs," "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe"), Mike Toth ("Tarzan," "Aladdin"), Rob Schamberger (WWE artist), Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man," "Iron Man"), Victor Dandridge ("The Samaritan," "Origins Unknown") and many others.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 12th event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Madison show hours are Friday, September 22, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, September 23, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, September 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Madison is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Madison, visit http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/madison.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched the digital Wizard magazine and introduced WizPop, a daily news service reporting on the biggest pop culture  stories of the day, and featuring a weekly recap covering the news of the week. Fans can interact with Wizard World at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
Source:
Email: pr@wizardworld.com
Tags: Comic Con, Stan Lee, Marvel
Industry: Entertainment
Location: Madison - Wisconsin - United States
Subject: Events
