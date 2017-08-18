News By Tag
Pheasant Run Partners with Northern Illinois Food Bank to Raise Funds and Awareness This September
Solve Hunger Dishes Benefit Northern Illinois Food Bank In September
"We are proud to support our community through volunteering, fundraising, and engaging our artists [employees] and guests during Hunger Action Month and throughout the year," says France Langan, general manager for the iconic entertainment resort. "We are committed to helping provide awareness and solutions for a hunger crisis that finds one in seven people in Northern Illinois relying on food provided by Northern Illinois Food Bank," he adds.
Throughout September, when guests choose a special Solve Hunger dish in Harvest and Jambalaya, 10 percent of the cost will be donated to Northern Illinois Food Bank. At Harvest, the Roasted Prime Rib served with garlic mashed potatoes, locally-sourced baby vegetables and served with au jus is featured for $26. In Jambalaya, a Blackened Shrimp and Salmon Duet served with garlic sauce, fresh vegetable medley and mascarpone mash is available for $23.
In an ongoing effort to raise donations throughout the year, an overnight Solve Hunger Package includes a $25 voucher for the resort's dining outlets and a $25 donation made by Pheasant Run to Northern Illinois Food Bank. With $25, Northern Illinois Food Bank can provide $200 of groceries for a family. Based upon availability, the package rates begin at $129* plus applicable fees and taxes. Book by visiting http://www.pheasantrun.com/
The resort's employees will volunteer at the Fox Valley Marathon on September 17 with a donation being contributed to Northern Illinois Food Bank, and resort employees are hosting an online food drive throughout the year. Event planners seeking unique additions to a conference or meeting at Pheasant Run Resort are encouraged to consider adding a meaningful team-building event at the Food Bank, such as volunteering for a food packing shift.
Nearly 600,000 individuals across Northern Illinois rely on the Food bank, as more than 60 percent of families face difficult choices such as choosing between paying for groceries and expenses such as healthcare, housing and utilities, or transportation. Other hardworking individuals working multiple jobs also struggle to put food on the table.
"We want to do our part in supporting those in our community who are most in need," says Langan.
Pheasant Run Resort is located at 4051 E. Main Street in St. Charles, Illinois. *All rates exclude tax and resort fees. Visit http://www.pheasantrun.com for more information. For reservations, call 800-474-3272.
About Pheasant Run Resort
Pheasant Run Resort is one of the Midwest's largest resorts, located less than an hour from downtown Chicago in historic St. Charles, Illinois and within close proximity to all airports and transportation hubs. The resort features 293 spacious guest rooms, several restaurants, an indoor-outdoor swimming pool, Zanies Comedy Club, Spa Vargas, and an 18-hole golf course. Pheasant Run Resort also offers 88,000 square feet of meeting space including 32meeting rooms, an expo center, four distinct ballrooms, and a 320-seat tiered amphitheater. Pheasant Run is operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group www.hostmark.com. For general information about the resort, call 800-474-3272 or visit www.pheasantrun.com.
About Northern Illinois Food Bank
Northern Illinois Food Bank leads the Northern Illinois community in solving hunger by providing nutritious meals to those in need through innovative programs and partnerships. Since 1983, food manufacturers, local grocers, corporations, foundations, and individuals have come together to donate food and funds, and evaluate and repack food for distribution to 800 community food pantries and feeding programs serving more than 71,500 hungry neighbors each week across 13 counties. That commitment provided 65.5 million meals to those in need in FY17. Northern Illinois Food Bank has received a 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator for 13 consecutive years. Find out how you can Volunteer, Donate and Get Involved at www.SolveHungerToday.org, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Northern Illinois Food Bank is a member of Feeding America.
