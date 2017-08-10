News By Tag
World Of Dance Announces 14 City Live Tour
The Tour is Featuring The World's Best Dancers, Leading Youtube Sensations And Dance Icons with Tickets on Sale Friday August 18 at www.worldofdance.com/events
World of Dance Live offers breathtaking dance skills which represent the spirit of originality, expression, and dedication. The WOD mission is to break down barriers, promote community goodwill, and is a commitment to the dancers and the fans beyond what happens on any given stage.
World of Dance Live consists of engaging and interactive 90-minute dance showcases which include the hottest stars and dance icons from Youtube and television, a signature WOD host, talent meet and greets and autograph sessions. WOD Live brings World of Dance to life, attracting some of the most celebrated dancers and fans from across the globe, crossing boundaries, and bringing people of all ages and backgrounds together through the universal language of dance. Showcases include dance troupes, soloists, duets, and youth groups with multiple genre performances which include hip hop, ballet, contemporary, and ballroom.
The tour is produced by World of Dance, the premier brand in dance entertainment. World of Dance offers successful multi level platforms which gives a stage to the world's most influential dancers and adds yet another avenue for dancers to showcase their talent while letting audiences around the country engage and see the artistry up close.
"We are proud to introduce the World of Dance Live tour that provides dynamic showcases by the dance industry's elite dancers touring 14 cities around the country celebrating creative expression in all its forms. Join us for high energy, spectacular shows designed to get the audience engaged and on their feet," Dave Gonzalez, President of World of Dance.
Oct-17 | Moncton, NB, CANADA | The Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick
Oct-19 | Reading, PA | Santander Performing Arts Center
Oct-20 | Mashantucket, CT | Foxwoods Resort Casino
Oct-22 | Raleigh, NC | Memorial Auditorium
Oct-24 | Cedar Rapids, IA | Paramount Theatre
Oct-25 | Davenport, IA | Adler Theatre
Oct-26 | Minneapolis, MN | State Theatre
Oct-27 | Joliet, IL | Rialto Square Theatre
Oct-28 | Toronto, ON, CANADA | Queen Elizabeth (Two shows)
Oct-29 | Hamilton, ON, CANADA | First Ontario Concert Hall
Oct-30 | Ottawa, ON, CANADA | The Arena at TD Place
Nov-24 | Thousand Oaks, CA | Fred Kavali Theatre
Nov-25 | Anaheim, CA | City National Grove of Anaheim
Nov-26 | San Jose, CA |City National Civic
It Girl Public Relations
Juliette Harris
***@itgirlpublicrelations.com
