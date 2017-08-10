 
World Of Dance Announces 14 City Live Tour

The Tour is Featuring The World's Best Dancers, Leading Youtube Sensations And Dance Icons with Tickets on Sale Friday August 18 at www.worldofdance.com/events
 
 
CALABASAS, Calif. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Hot off their wildly successful finale of NBC's summer smash hit series, World of Dance announces its fall live tour, World of Dance Live, featuring the best dancers from across all genres incorporating both local and national talent, embarking on a multi-city tour bringing the excitement and creativity straight from the television to your town. The tour kicks off in Moncton, Canada on Tuesday October 17th at The Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick with full schedule below.  At the WOD Live tour, the greatest dance innovators will thrill fans by featuring amazing dance skills and brilliance, while offering family friendly entertainment.

World of Dance Live offers breathtaking dance skills which represent the spirit of originality, expression, and dedication. The WOD mission is to break down barriers, promote community goodwill, and is a commitment to the dancers and the fans beyond what happens on any given stage.

World of Dance Live consists of engaging and interactive 90-minute dance showcases which include the hottest stars and dance icons from Youtube and television, a signature WOD host, talent meet and greets and autograph sessions.  WOD Live brings World of Dance to life, attracting some of the most celebrated dancers and fans from across the globe, crossing boundaries, and bringing people of all ages and backgrounds together through the universal language of dance.  Showcases include dance troupes, soloists, duets, and youth groups with multiple genre performances which include hip hop, ballet, contemporary, and ballroom.

The tour is produced by World of Dance, the premier brand in dance entertainment. World of Dance offers successful multi level platforms which gives a stage to the world's most influential dancers and adds yet another avenue for dancers to showcase their talent while letting audiences around the country engage and see the artistry up close.

"We are proud to introduce the World of Dance Live tour that provides dynamic showcases by the dance industry's elite dancers touring 14 cities around the country celebrating creative expression in all its forms. Join us for high energy, spectacular shows designed to get the audience engaged and on their feet," Dave Gonzalez, President of World of Dance.

Please visit www.worldofdance.com/events for more information regarding tickets and details.

Oct-17 | Moncton, NB, CANADA | The Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick

Oct-19 | Reading, PA      | Santander Performing Arts Center

Oct-20 | Mashantucket, CT | Foxwoods Resort Casino

Oct-22 | Raleigh, NC | Memorial Auditorium

Oct-24 | Cedar Rapids, IA | Paramount Theatre

Oct-25 | Davenport, IA | Adler Theatre

Oct-26 | Minneapolis, MN | State Theatre

Oct-27 | Joliet, IL | Rialto Square Theatre

Oct-28 | Toronto, ON, CANADA | Queen Elizabeth (Two shows)

Oct-29 | Hamilton, ON, CANADA | First Ontario Concert Hall

Oct-30 | Ottawa, ON, CANADA | The Arena at TD Place

Nov-24 | Thousand Oaks, CA | Fred Kavali Theatre

Nov-25 | Anaheim, CA | City National Grove of Anaheim

Nov-26 | San Jose, CA |City National Civic

