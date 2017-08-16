 
Author and Composer, Billy W. Harp, Publishes Short Story Collection

 
 
Where Have All the Mountains Gone?
Where Have All the Mountains Gone?
 
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. is proud to announce the release of Where Have All the Mountains Gone? And Other Short Stories, written by Winter Beach, Florida author Billy W. Harp.

A graduate of both the University of Mississippi and the University of Florida, Harp, with is wife, is a proud father and grandfather. He enjoys traveling, camping with fellow retired teachers, and visiting his children. Where Have All the Mountains Gone? is Harp's sixth book.

Where Have All the Mountains Gone? is a collection of short stories about the many methods of survival that are now obsolete. It is not always common knowledge how people survived during the 1940s and on through the end of the 20th century. These stories are an attempt to record and preserve, in an entertaining way, many life shaping events that still march through the author's memory.

"Florida, like most places in America, felt the pain of hard times in the mid-1900s. No one liked to acknowledge their poverty, but it was there, and it either brought down its victims or made them better for having lived through it. Harp vividly and candidly tells of the struggles of his people and how they survived, using what was available, including a moonshine still." – Author Brenda Crissman Musick

Where Have All The Mountains Gone? can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., and on Harp's website at http://billywharp.com/.

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, Broken Crow Ridge, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'

For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.

Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart ~ Broken Crow Ridge

P.O. Box 701

Johnson City, TN 37605

423.926.9983

www.jancarolpublishing.com


www.facebook.com/JanCarolPublishingInc

