Personius & Company/Smart-Promos.com Announces Seminar on Sponsorship Marketing for Associations

FREE event in Sunrise, Florida on Thursday, September 21, 2017

Jim Personius

-- Personius & Company, Inc. today announced a new Sponsorship Marketing seminar presentation for associations.This FREE event will take place:Thursday, September 21, 2017 from 3-5 pmGlobal Trade Chamber10001 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Suite 302Sunrise, Florida 33351Jim Personius, presentation speaker, said "most association executives, staff, and volunteers have never received any sales training and do not really understand the market and pricing. They do not know what they do not know and they do not know whom to ask. This presentation is for them."The event is free but advanced reservations are highly recommended due to the limited space available. Anyone interested in attending should call Personius & Company at 954-529-7117 to reserve a seat.About the PresenterJim Personius is an owner of Personius & Company, Inc. and the author of. Personius has been helping association clients and their conferences for more than twelve years. Personius previously served as an Associate Partner at Andersen Consulting (now Accenture) and as Chief Information Officer for Bristol West Insurance Group. Personius received his MBA in Finance from the University of Michigan and his BSBA in Marketing from the University of Illinois.About Personius & Company, Inc. / Smart-Promos.comPersonius & Company, Inc. is a boutique management consulting, business training, and promotional consulting/distributor firm based in Weston, Florida. Personius & Company is a client-focused business that specializes in helping customers establish and communicate clear vision, build strong, lasting relationships, develop sustainable competitive advantage, and implement excellent repeatable processes. Smart-Promos.com is their promotional products arm. For more information, visit www.personius.com