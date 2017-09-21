 
News By Tag
* Sponsorship
* Marketing
* Associations
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Weston
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110


Personius & Company/Smart-Promos.com Announces Seminar on Sponsorship Marketing for Associations

FREE event in Sunrise, Florida on Thursday, September 21, 2017
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Sponsorship
Marketing
Associations

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Weston - Florida - US

Subject:
Services

WESTON, Fla. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Personius & Company, Inc. today announced a new Sponsorship Marketing seminar presentation for associations.

This FREE event will take place:

Thursday, September 21, 2017 from 3-5 pm

Global Trade Chamber

10001 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Suite 302

Sunrise, Florida  33351

Jim Personius, presentation speaker, said "most association executives, staff, and volunteers have never received any sales training and do not really understand the market and pricing. They do not know what they do not know and they do not know whom to ask. This presentation is for them."

The event is free but advanced reservations are highly recommended due to the limited space available. Anyone interested in attending should call Personius & Company at 954-529-7117 to reserve a seat.

About the Presenter

Jim Personius is an owner of Personius & Company, Inc. and the author of Secrets and Techniques of Sponsorship Marketing—what every association, conference, convention, and seminar needs to know to effectively sell and grow their sponsorships. Personius has been helping association clients and their conferences for more than twelve years. Personius previously served as an Associate Partner at Andersen Consulting (now Accenture) and as Chief Information Officer for Bristol West Insurance Group. Personius received his MBA in Finance from the University of Michigan and his BSBA in Marketing from the University of Illinois.

About Personius & Company, Inc. / Smart-Promos.com

Personius & Company, Inc. is a boutique management consulting, business training, and promotional consulting/distributor firm based in Weston, Florida. Personius & Company is a client-focused business that specializes in helping customers establish and communicate clear vision, build strong, lasting relationships, develop sustainable competitive advantage, and implement excellent repeatable processes. Smart-Promos.com is their promotional products arm. For more information, visit www.personius.com.

Contact
Jim Personius
***@personius.com
End
Source:Personius & Company, Inc. / Smart-Promos.com
Email:***@personius.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Personius & Company / Smart-Promos.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share