Suncoast Credit Union Foundation Awards $15,000 Grant to The Heights Foundation

-- The Suncoast Credit Union Foundation has awarded The Heights Foundation a $15,000 grant for school success programs at The Heights Center. The grant provides funding support to The Center's After School and Summer Camp programs for at-risk kids in the Harlem Heights neighborhood."The Heights Foundation developed school success programs to address the challenges that may result from poverty, limited English proficiency and limited educational involvement,"said Kathryn Kelly, CEO and founder of The Heights Foundation and The Heights Center. "Our programs provide a safe and engaging place for kids to be when school is out. The Suncoast Credit Union Foundation's grant helps build successful students and a stronger community. We are grateful for their ongoing support."Harlem Heights was originally settled as a rural agricultural community. Approximately 780 children live in a mixture of single-family homes and multi-family apartments. Demographically, the population is approximately 70% Hispanic, 20% African-American, and 8% Caucasian. The poverty rate for children in Harlem Heights is more than twice the county average, with family income 40% below the county average. Families are not able to easily access family support services located in downtown Fort Myers, and benefit greatly from programs located within the neighborhood.The mission of the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation is to promote the education, health and emotional well-being of children in its communities. Since the inception in 1990, the Foundation has raised and donated more than $19 million dollars to help provide a better future for children.About the Heights Foundation and The Heights CenterThe Heights Foundation works to build self-sufficient families in the Harlem Heights neighborhood. The missionIs to support education and wellness, promote family and community development, and provide the benefits of enrichment and the arts. The Heights Center, supported by The Heights Foundation, is a place for Education, Opportunity, and Enrichment. To learn more about The Heights Foundation and The Heights Center, visit heightsfoundation.org or call (239) 482-7706.About Suncoast Credit Union:Suncoast Credit Union is the largest credit union in the state of Florida, the ninth largest in the United States based on membership, and the 12th largest in the United States based on its more than $8.5 billion in assets. Chartered in 1934 as Hillsborough County Teachers Credit Union, Suncoast Credit Union currently operates 63 full-service branches and serves more than 720,000 members in the following Florida counties: Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Dixie, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and Sumter. Since its founding in 1990, the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation has raised and donated more than $19 million to organizations and initiatives that support the health, education and emotional well-being of children in the communities that the credit union serves. For more information, visit: suncoastcreditunion.com, Facebook.com/SuncoastCreditUnion or @SuncoastCU.