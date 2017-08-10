News By Tag
PROLIM is Proud to Host Solid Edge Plano Event on September 7th
PROLIM is proud to pair up with the Siemens PLM Solid Edge group to host key sessions for our customers across the United States at Siemens Corporate Office Plano TX on September 7th 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM.
Learn from the best Solid Edge experts as you attend technical sessions. Increase your Solid Edge product knowledge and see immediate the latest enhancements found in Solid Edge ST10. Get inspired by other Solid Edge users. Meet the PROLIM Solid Edge team. Network with your peers share best practices and more. We look forward to seeing you at one of our many events throughout the country.
The Solid Edge Certified Professional program enables experienced commercial users to receive special recognition for their knowledge and proficiency with Solid Edge software.
Join us for a great event and learn –
· About new functionality in Solid Edge ST10.
· Increase your Solid Edge product knowledge and improve your personal productivity.
· Discover new ways to approach your toughest engineering challenges.
· Attend technical sessions delivered by subject matter experts.
About PROLIM
PROLIM is the fastest growing private company with expertise in providing end-to-end IT solutions, PLM solutions and Engineering Services and Solutions for more than 1000 companies globally. PROLIM's IT and PLM consulting offerings include PLM Advisory services, Program Management, Solution Architecture Training Staffing, Cloud Solutions, Engineering services like Data Translation, CAD/CAM/CAE, Process & Product Engineering and Prototyping within a wide range of market places and industries.
PROLIM and Siemens support the expansion of PLM in all industries. Teamcenter from Siemens PLM Software is the worlds most widely implemented product data management (PDM) solution. If you want to get up and running with PDM quickly, the Teamcenter® Integration for Solid Edge permits you to advance the value of your product development process by enhancing your Solid Edge environment to deliver a single source of product data for your design and manufacturing teams.
Register @ https://prolim.com/
Contact
2805 N. Dallas Parkway, Suite 610, Plano, TX 75093
***@prolim.com
