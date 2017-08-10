News By Tag
Environmental Isotopes Help in Understanding Complex Groundwater Problems
Isotopes are atomic level "eyewitnesses" to the source of contamination
The Environmental Investigation Video Series
Each video is less than five minutes in length and provides the viewer with an overview of important environmental issues. Previous videos provided insight into vapor intrusion and tools to assist in understanding subsurface conditions.
Environmental Isotopes
Environmental isotopes can be used to better understand and solve difficult groundwater problems. Isotopic investigations are a totally different and independent approach from typical groundwater investigations. They are a valuable tool, to first, help understand groundwater contamination issues and, second, help convince regulators and adjudicators of what is really happening at your site. In the video, Dr. Michael Sklash discusses how isotopes can be used to understand sources of nitrates, determine the age of groundwater, and who is responsible for contamination.
Jeffrey Bolin, M.S., Senior Vice President of Dragun Corporation, said, "Knowing who is responsible for a particular groundwater impact is one of the most significant challenges faced by the regulated community. Our experience has largely been that our clients are willing to address issues when they are responsible. What they don't want is to be held responsible for an issue that they didn't cause. These advanced methods have helped our clients deal with issues of impacted groundwater – responsibly."
The video, "Environmental Isotopes," is available to be viewed on Dragun's website http://www.dragun.com/
