For Herbie J Pilato, it's a Magical Life and Career

-- In chatting with Herbie J Pilato, there's a moment when you realize you're not talking to the average human being, let alone just someone who works in the entertainment industry.Pilato is prolific as a professional and as an individual, with a heart of gold on the side.As an author, screenwriter, actor, singer/songwriter, Pilato utilizes his multiple talents as heads his own production company, Television, Ink., and as an inspirational speaker and essayist, and as the founder of the Classic TV Preservation Society (a nonprofit dedicated to the positive message of classic TV shows). All of that and more will culminate and be evident when he hosts his own TV talk show, "Then Again with Herbie J Pilato," which soon debuts on the Decades network (and which is executive produced by Joel Eisenberg and Lorie Girsh Eisenberg).Where does he find the time? How does he get the energy? Exactly who is Herbie J Pilato?"All interesting questions," he replies with a whimsical smile in his voice. "I guess the answers are I make the time, the energy is filtered through the Universe because I am open to embracing it, and I'm just a guy trying to do some good, somewhere, in some way, in some measure."Commencing his career in 1984 as a Page for NBC in that network's former legendary Burbank studios, Pilato went on to author several top-selling books about pop-culture, including, and, his critically-acclaimed biography oficon Elizabeth Montgomery, among others.Following several minor roles on television shows likeand, Pilato made his more significant TV debut on screen as the core cultural commentator and the behind-the-scenes consultant for 1999's, which remains one of the 7highest-ratedin E!'s history.From there, Pilato went on to serve in the same capacity for A&E'ssegments on Elizabeth Montgomery, TLC'sspecials on, and, as well as Bravo's hit five-part series,, and for the DVD release of retro shows like, and(the latter two for which he penned companion books)."I love what I do," Pilato says of his varied facilitations. "I love my work, and I love my life, and in many ways, my work is my life, and vice-versa."A life and work that, he says, "…focuses on the positive. I wouldn't have it any other way.""I'm very conscious of and sensitive to my following," Pilato continues, "…whether they stem from social media, or my books, or some of the shows that I've been fortunate to be associated with or appeared on. When you are in a position like mine, in the public eye, or manifesting a presentation of some sort that will be observed in the public eye, even in the smallest of ways, I feel you have an obligation to speak with or present a positive voice."That positive voice includes many family-oriented, fantasy-geared completed scripts that Pilato has "waiting in the wings," he says with a wink, as two of those projects have to do with angels. The others, he promises, are also family-oriented, including an action-geared sci-fi drama, a comedy, and even a few reality shows."It's all about diversity," he adds, "…just like life."Certainly, life has its challenges, and Pilato has experienced his, along with what he defines as "countless flaws.""I've made many mistakes," he explains, "and I am in no way perfect. But I try to do the best I can because I care. I care about what I do. I care about what other people do. I care about people. I care about my family….my friends…my colleagues…my country. I care about this planet. It's in my make-up to feel that way. It's my nature. It's how I was raised."Pilato grew up in the inner city of Rochester, New York in the literal shadow of Kodak's global home office, within a large and loving Italian family. Both of his parents had ten brothers and sisters in each. According to Pilato, his mother Frances (maiden name "Turri") and father Pompeii (which he later changed it to Herbie) are both now "dancing in Heaven.""They were hardworking, sweet people," he says. "And whatever good is in me was placed there by God through my beautiful parents. They were and remain a blessing to me."In turn, Herbie J Pilato, through what very clearly is his magical life and career, remains a blessing to us all.________________________________________________________________