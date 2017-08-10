 
News By Tag
* Commercial Real Estate News
* Lee & Associates Orange
* Commercial Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Apple Valley
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110


Lee & Associates Orange Completes Sale for $3.46 Million Net Lease Investment

 
 
15818 & 15824 Apple Valley Blvd
15818 & 15824 Apple Valley Blvd
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Orange office of Lee & Associates, the largest broker-owned commercial real estate firm in North America, has closed a $3.46 million sales transaction for two, lease investments located at 15818 & 15824 Apple Valley Road in Apple Valley Calif.  The 3,875-square-foot, retail investments consisted of a Jack-in-the-Box and an El Pollo Loco, both freestanding drive-thru restaurant properties. The investment included absolute triple net retail leases with a CAP Rate of 4.8% and more than eleven years remaining on the lease term.

John Son, a Principal with Lee & Associates, successfully represented the seller and buyer, both individual investors. "El Pollo Loco and Jack in the Box are national franchise tenants that are popular with investors because they provide long-term steady income and are management free," says Son.

##

Lee & Associates Orange provides the commercial real estate user, owner and developer with real solutions to their business and operational space requirements. Lee Orange has 45 plus professionals practiced in selling and leasing of industrial, office, flex, retail, land, medical and research & development properties. Since 1983, we have assisted clients throughout Southern California with a focus on Orange County, Western Riverside County and the Mid-Counties area of Los Angeles. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.lee-associates.com/orange/ or follow us on Facebook (@LeeAssociates); LinkedIn (Lee&Associates-Orange), and Twitter (@LeeAssocOrange).
End
Source:Lee & Associates Orange
Email:***@lee-associates.com Email Verified
Phone:7146479100
Tags:Commercial Real Estate News, Lee & Associates Orange, Commercial Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Apple Valley - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lee & Associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share