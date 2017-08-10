News By Tag
Lee & Associates Orange Completes Sale for $3.46 Million Net Lease Investment
John Son, a Principal with Lee & Associates, successfully represented the seller and buyer, both individual investors. "El Pollo Loco and Jack in the Box are national franchise tenants that are popular with investors because they provide long-term steady income and are management free," says Son.
Lee & Associates Orange provides the commercial real estate user, owner and developer with real solutions to their business and operational space requirements. Lee Orange has 45 plus professionals practiced in selling and leasing of industrial, office, flex, retail, land, medical and research & development properties. Since 1983, we have assisted clients throughout Southern California with a focus on Orange County, Western Riverside County and the Mid-Counties area of Los Angeles. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.lee-
