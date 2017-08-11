HRO Today Announces 2017 Recognition Baker's Dozen Rankings

Contact

Bill MacRae

***@sharedxpertise.com Bill MacRae

End

--has announced its 2017 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey rankings for recognition. The rankings were revealed on August 17, 2017, via video announcement on YouTube and live posts on Twitter.To determine the rankings,collects feedback through an online survey that is distributed both directly to buyers throughmailing lists and indirectly by sending service providers the link to send to their clients. Responses are scored for each provider that has a statistically significant sample, and 10 survey responses are required from seven client companies in order to qualify for the top 13 companies.Results are analyzed across three subcategories:breadth of service, deal size, and service quality. Using an algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance, scores are calculated in all three subcategories and for the overall score.The rankings for thecategory are:1. Achievers2. Rideau Recognition, Inc.3. O.C. Tanner4. Globoforce5. Engage2Excel6. Madison Performance Group7. BI WORLDWIDE8. Rymax Marketing Services, Inc.9. Maritz Motivation Solutions10. Inspirus11. Point Recognition12. Michael C. Fina Recognition13. Online Rewards"This is by far the most prestigious survey of its kind for employee recognition services and the most respected in the HR industry," said Elliot Clark, CEO of SharedXpertise and. "Employee recognition leads to better employee retention and engagement, and companies seeking recognition and motivation service partners consider the information provided in themagazine Recognition Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey to provide extremely valuable insight to a successful RFP process. Congratulations to all of the providers ranked this year."andare the properties of SharedXpertise Media and offer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the HR industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich, objective, game-changing content. Our No. 1 strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.