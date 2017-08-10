News By Tag
Breaking The Silence: Town Hall on *Girls & Women of Color Returns To The Bay Area
In an effort to continue the call to action regarding violence against Black women in the U.S., Omi Gallery at Impact HUB Oakland in partnership with the African American Policy Council will host a second town hall, Breaking the Silence II, a national conversation that is ripe for the City of Oakland, the epicenter of social change. This space will simultaneously provide forums to listen, bring voice and elevate the stories, experiences and advance the local agendas of *girls and women of color, including gender inclusive racial justice.
As part of the national series of convenings centered around women of color, Breaking the Silence Town Hall Bay Area (BTS Bay Area) continues this year to create the spaces for local decision makers to listen to the challenges and daily experiences of girls and women of color in our community and for the collective body to collaborate on how to develop changes in policies that affect them. By incorporating captured data, we continue unveiling, confirming and elevating their unique experiences and their locally and nationally aligned leadership capacities; we aim to creatively and collectively identify opportunities for intervention.
As we continue to develop our initiatives that support girls and women of color, BTS Bay Area Town Hall 2017 will be the forum that delivers on the catalyst for change. BTS Bay Area Member and Impact Hub Oakland Co-Founder, Ashara Ekundayo, has been in discussions with City of Oakland, District 4 Councilmember, Annie Campbell Washington, in her efforts to spearhead and develop a Task Force on cis/trans Women of Color within the City of Oakland. BTS Bay Area Town Hall 2017 will be where Council Member Washington presents on her ideas of what this may mean for women of color in Oakland.
During a powerful day of recognition, action and restoration on September 23, 2017, girls and women of color will speak across a range of issues, - including, but not limited to, education, gentrification/
"Breaking the Silence II also offers the community an opportunity to incorporate their voice into spaces of dialogue on those issues in Oakland. We hope from these stories they are inspired to act in concert with organizations, grassroots organizers and their community to improve the conditions faced by Black folks and other communities of color in Oakland." Eb Brown, MSW, C.A.R.E.
*Girls and women of color is an inclusive term reflecting all those who were assigned and/or identify as female.
Media passes available by request. Contact: Y'Anad Burrell, RocQuel Johnson or Maureen Benson | E: yanad@glasshousepr.com | T: (510) 501-0446.
