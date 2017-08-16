News By Tag
American High To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday August 23rd, 2017
American High will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on August 23rd, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
American High are a punk and 60's influenced indie/alternative rock quartet from Sacramento, California. They play 'catchy tunes with dark themes'. "Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement", is their debut full-length.
Their sound and lyrics have an optimistic perspective on the personal, the social and the political.
"This is an anti-war record. Songs like SEPTEMBER and I CAN'T CHANGE are our attempts to put a human face on the costs of trying to force the world to do what we want them to do. We think everyone should concentrate on minding our own business rather than point guns at each other and demand obedience."
"We're 4 guys who love rock and roll and love songs and songwriting. We pay respect to brilliant artists that have gone before. But in our own way. Our songs are influenced by whatever bubbles up from the subconscious. We give equal weight to all ideas/hooks/
"We think songs are more interesting when they can be seen in different ways. We shun the tired INTRO-CHORUS-
