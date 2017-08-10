 
Electronics Development and Manufacturing Group to Hold Monthly Meeting

 
TROY, Mich. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Electronics Development and Manufacturing Group, founded by Jay Patel, president and CEO of Amtech Electrocircuits (http://www.amelectro.com/), will be meeting on Aug. 24.

This group, which allows people in the electronics industry to come together and learn from each other, was founded in July. The meeting will be held at Automation Alley, 2675 Bellingham Drive, Troy, Mich. There, professionals will be able to discuss new advancements in electronics.

The meetings run from 3-5 p.m. Afterwards, participants will be able to go across the street to Joe Kool's to get to know one another personally. The event is free to join.

This month's meeting will feature a roster of presenters, and participants are encouraged to bring their friends.

To register, go to https://www.meetup.com/Electronics-Development-and-Manufacturing/events/242438241/.

About Amtech Electrocircuits

Amtech Electrocircuits, a family business now in its second generation, provides electronics manufacturing services (Circuit Board Assembly). Amtech is able to help customers manage costs in a smart, sustainable and repeatable way, through software and hardware automation, locally so they do not have to go across our borders for this service. They also offer free defect testing, a service not available to smaller firms in the U.S. Learn more about www.amelectro.com.
